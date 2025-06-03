Taking care

Crisis support is available to individuals impacted by the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649 (toll-free).

OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people is a national crisis that must end. Responding to this national crisis requires all levels of government to work in true partnership with Indigenous partners to advance their solutions to improve safety, support healing from trauma, and ensure justice for all, especially those most impacted. Guided by Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people, and families and survivors, the Government of Canada is driving meaningful change that reflects Indigenous voices and leadership.

The 2024–25 Federal Pathway Annual Progress Report outlines the federal government's progress to respond to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Calls for Justice. To date, the Government of Canada has taken concrete action on the Calls for Justice and has made significant efforts to advance the National Inquiry's Final Report.

Examples of progress include:

A Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking was appointed with a mandate to collaborate with Indigenous partners to address the increased risk experienced by Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

was appointed with a mandate to collaborate with Indigenous partners to address the increased risk experienced by Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Over 90 Indigenous women's and 2SLGBQTI+ organizations received federal funding to increase their ability to prevent or address gender-based violence across Canada .

received federal funding to increase their ability to prevent or address across . Engagement and co-development of the Red Dress Alert pilot , an emergency response system for missing Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, in a collaborative initiative from Government of Canada , the Government of Manitoba and Giganawenimaanaanig—an Indigenous organization in the province.

, an emergency response system for missing Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, in a collaborative initiative from Government of , the Government of and Giganawenimaanaanig—an Indigenous organization in the province. 52 safety projects received support under the Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative, supporting distinctions-based and 2SLGBTQI+ safety priorities in urban, rural, and Northern communities.

received support under the Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative, supporting distinctions-based and 2SLGBTQI+ safety priorities in urban, rural, and Northern communities. 32 healing projects to provide culturally grounded supports for First Nations, Inuit and Métis families experiencing grief and trauma were supported by federal investments.

to provide culturally grounded supports for First Nations, Inuit and Métis families experiencing grief and trauma were supported by federal investments. More than 160 community-based projects were funded, and 14 regional First Nations, Inuit and Métis organizations received continued support on the implementation of their long-term strategies to advance Indigenous self-determined priorities and Indigenous control over language revitalization , which is key to healing, identity, and addressing the root causes of violence.

to advance Indigenous self-determined priorities and Indigenous control over , which is key to healing, identity, and addressing the root causes of violence. 37 new shelters and 36 new transitional homes have been committed for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ people seeking safety.

In the year ahead, Canada will continue working with Indigenous partners to deliver tangible progress and strengthen the systems that keep people safe, as an essential part of collective efforts to build justice, healing, and lasting reconciliation.

Quotes

"This year's progress report reflects our commitment to lasting, systemic change and shows the work done to support safety, wellbeing, and justice for Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ people, families, and survivors, and communities. We're tracking outcomes, holding ourselves accountable, and working in full partnership with Indigenous survivors, families, and communities that are driving this change. The Calls for Justice will continue to guide our work as we advance reconciliation through Indigenous-led solutions and true partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Five years have passed since the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children. It will take all of us—Indigenous communities, all levels of government, and Canadians—working together to end this tragedy to protect Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ people, as well as the families and communities who love them. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to walking this path in true partnership: supporting survivors and families, and ensuring that Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people have the power, voice, and space to reclaim their rightful place in our communities and in this country."

The Honourable Mandy-Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Ending violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people demands ongoing dedication and meaningful collaboration from all partners to ensure that everyone is—and feels—safe. While progress has been made through investments in housing, shelters, infrastructure, and essential services across the North and throughout Canada, much more remains to be done. We are working in partnership with Indigenous communities, northern regions, and all levels of government to confront the systemic issues and root causes of this violence."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

"The safety of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people is fundamental to the strength and wellbeing of communities across Canada. Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence—particularly Pillar 4, which centres Indigenous-led solutions—we are making progress. We know the work is far from over. The Government of Canada is committed to meaningful and lasting change."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez

Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Our government remains firmly committed to working with local leaders, provinces and territories and law enforcement to improve community safety in Indigenous communities. Our efforts are rooted in respect for Indigenous values, traditions and governance, and reflect our shared vision of safe, empowered communities where the approach to public safety is shaped by those who know their communities best."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Protecting and bringing justice to Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people is crucial to achieving meaningful change in Canada's justice system. We will continue to work in true partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, including through the initial implementation of the Indigenous Justice Strategy and continued support for Indigenous victims and survivors of crime, to build safer communities and move forward on our path of reconciliation."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Culture is critical and foundational to the safety, pride and identity of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people. Cultural revitalization and Indigenous languages are powerful tools for healing and empowerment, and an essential part of the path toward reconciliation. Our government remains steadfast in our support for the ongoing and important work to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages, being led by Indigenous Peoples, who are best placed to guide these efforts."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick facts

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, Indigenous women's organizations, and provincial and territorial governments in response to the final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (National Inquiry).

contribution to the broader developed in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, Indigenous women's organizations, and provincial and territorial governments in response to the final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (National Inquiry). The National Inquiry's 231 Calls for Justice vary in shared responsibility: 29 Calls for Justice exclusively call upon the federal government. 186 Calls for Justice collectively call upon the federal, provincial, and territorial governments. 6 Calls for Justice exclusively call upon provincial and territorial governments. 10 Calls for Justice exclusively call upon non-government actors.

The 2024–25 Federal Pathway Annual Progress Report includes seven highlight reports that provide additional details on initiatives specific to families and survivors, First Nations, Métis, Inuit, Urban Indigenous people, Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ people, and Data.

The third annual National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People was held on January 29 and 30, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario , to discuss continued engagement on the Red Dress Alert pilot, addressing gaps in MMIWG2S+ related data, and exploring strategies to combat human trafficking.

