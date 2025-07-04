BROKENHEAD OJIBWAY NATION, MB, Treaty 1 Territory, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Adding land to reserves contributes to First Nations development of healthier, more sustainable communities, which benefits both their own and neighbouring communities.

Today, Chief Gordon Bluesky of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced the expansion of the First Nation's land base through the Addition to Reserve process.

A parcel of land in the Rural Municipality of East St. Paul, totalling 60.76 acres (24.59 hectares), was recently added to Brokenhead Ojibway Nation. The parcel is primarily agricultural and will provide land for traditional use such as hunting, trapping, and gathering, as well as economic development opportunities.

In addition to the economic opportunities, reserve creation demonstrates Canada's ongoing work to respect Treaty obligations and advance reconciliation based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership. This new reserve creation is another important step to advancing reconciliation and building a stronger, more united Canada in partnership with First Nations.

Quotes

"Today we have reached another economic milestone for our Baaskaandibewiziibing Anishinaabe, in seeing the partial fulfillment of our outstanding Treaty Land Entitlement. My Council and I look forward to the continued collaboration with the Federal and Provincial governments in fulfilling our Treaty obligations. I give thanks to all the past leadership in helping us get to where we are today. Meegwetch."

Chief Gordon BlueSky

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation

"Through the expansion of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation's land base, we are not only advancing Reconciliation and fulfilling past obligations under the Treaty Land Entitlement process, we're also creating new opportunities for growth and development. In doing so, we're building a stronger, more resilient, united Canada."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Today's announcement is the result of the planning and hard work of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation. The addition of land to reserve will enhance opportunities for economic growth and support the Nation's development goals. I wish Chief Bluesky and Brokenhead Ojibway Nation great success and look forward to seeing the positive role this will have on the community."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Additions to Reserve and Reserve Creation are part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-sufficiency.

overall efforts to advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-sufficiency. This parcel was added to Brokenhead Ojibway Nation's land base to fulfill obligations under the Treaty Land Entitlement process.

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation is located approximately 64 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg .

. The community has a population of 693 members living on-reserve, with a total population of 2,301.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Facebook: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Instagram: @gcindigenous GovCan North

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]