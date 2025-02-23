OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, issued the following statement today to mark National Aviation Day:

"Today, we are marking the incredible achievements, history, and future of aviation in Canada. On National Aviation Day, we honour the contributions of those who have shaped our skies and recognize the pivotal role that aviation continues to play in our country's growth, innovation, and connectivity.

"Canada's aviation history is rich, from the first flight of the Silver Dart in 1909, which marked Canada's place in aviation history, to the creation of one of the world's largest and most respected aviation industries. Our incredible aviation experts have pushed the boundaries of technology and safety in the skies.

"Our country is known for its vast landscapes, from the rocky peaks of the West to the rugged beauty of the North. Aviation has been a vital tool in connecting remote communities, supporting industry, and making transportation more accessible.

"As we reflect on the achievements of Canadian aviators and the vital role aviation continues to play in our economy, culture, and global standing, we recognize the tireless efforts of aviation professionals—pilots, cabin crew, air traffic controllers, engineers, maintenance workers and ground staff—who work every day to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

"To all those who have dedicated their lives to aviation, we thank you for your contributions to our country and our world.

"Happy National Aviation Day, Canada!"

