OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Ministers Vandal, Anandasangaree, and Hajdu issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cathy Merrick Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC). Grand Chief Merrick was a trailblazing leader, as the first female Chief of the AMC, and a cherished member of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation. On behalf of the Government of Canada, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, community of Grand Chief Merrick, and all Manitobans.

Grand Chief Merrick dedicated her life to advancing the rights and well-being of First Nations, working tirelessly to preserve the cultural heritage, language, and traditions, and to ensure the justice, safety and security of Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people. The Grand Chief was a strong advocate for First Nations health and well-being and for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Her leadership on all aspects of social justice was inspirational, and her efforts to promote reconciliation and justice for First Nations will leave a lasting impact on the path toward a more equitable future for all."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director, Communications and Issues Management, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor; [email protected]