Statement by the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference:

"With the assistance of mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have agreed to resolve their remaining collective agreement provisions through binding arbitration.

Normal business operations will resume on March 22 and continue during the arbitration period. At the end of the arbitration period, a new collective agreement will be established.

This outcome is further evidence that when employers and unions work together, we get the best results for Canadians and for our economy.

The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, Minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson and I would like to congratulate and thank both Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference for staying at the table and putting in the necessary work to come to a resolution. We would also like to thank the mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service who worked closely with the parties and have supported them throughout their negotiations."

