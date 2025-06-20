GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - As of today, Bill C-58, An Act to amend the Canada Labour Code and the Canada Industrial Relations Board Regulations, 2012, came into force. This legislation strengthens protections for Canadian workers – because they are the foundation of Canada's ambition.

What we heard is that the use of replacement workers compromises the fundamental right to strike; it can tip the scales, derail good faith bargaining, and heighten tensions. That is why the Government of Canada introduced and passed Bill C-58. Starting today, the use of replacement workers to do the work of unionized employees who are on strike or locked out is prohibited in federally regulated workplaces, allowing parties to stay focused on reaching fair, negotiated deals.

Changes have also been made to improve the maintenance of activities process. Employers and unions must now come to an agreement within 15 days after notice to bargain is issued to determine what work needs to continue to protect the health and safety of the public during a work stoppage. If they cannot agree, the Canada Industrial Relations Board will decide what activities need to be maintained, if any.

A strong economy depends on stable labour relations. These amendments to the Canada Labour Code will improve labour relations, protect workers' right to strike, limit interruptions to collective bargaining and provide greater stability to the economy during federal labour disputes.

At the heart of the Government's vision is collaboration – and we thank the unions, stakeholders, workers and partners for their work on this bill – to make sure Canada has the skilled talent and support to meet the needs of this critical moment.

Quotes

"Banning the use of replacement workers in federally regulated sectors during strikes or lockouts is a major win for workers' rights, collective bargaining, and fairness. This is a historic victory after decades of union advocacy and paves the way for more stable, respectful labour relations in Canada."

– Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The Canadian labour movement has been asking for this for a long time. The use of replacement workers during federal strikes and lockouts is officially prohibited. This marks a milestone that levels the playing field and ensures parties work towards getting a fair deal at the bargaining table."

– John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

Quick facts

The legislation was developed through extensive consultations with unions and employers and received support in Parliament. From 1999 to 2025, a limited prohibition on replacement workers was in place. Prior to 1999, employers were not prohibited in any way from using replacement workers during a strike or lockout.

The ban on replacement workers applies to any strike or lockout ongoing on or after June 20, 2025 , and the new maintenance of activities requirements apply to any collective bargaining process for which notice to bargain is given on or after June 20, 2025 .

, and the new maintenance of activities requirements apply to any collective bargaining process for which notice to bargain is given on or after . Exceptions may apply in situations where there are health and safety threats that cannot be managed by the employer's existing workforce.

A union or an employee who believes that an employer is violating this ban can file a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), which will investigate the issue.

The CIRB is the independent administrative tribunal that resolves workplace disputes and certain appeals that arise under the Canada Labour Code.

Related products

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families, [email protected], 343-540-6643; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]