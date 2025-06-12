GATINEAU, QC , June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Jobs and Families, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Industry, the Honourable Melanie Joly, and Secretary of State (Labour), the Honourable John Zerucelli, issued the following statement regarding Bill C-5, An Act to enact the Free Trade and Labour Mobility in Canada Act and the Building Canada Act (One Canadian Economy Bill).

The statement followed a roundtable discussion around the One Canadian Economy legislation held with the ministers, officials from many departments, including Natural Resources Canada, and representatives from the skilled trades unions, including Canada's Building Trades Unions and members of their executive board, la Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

"To build Canada strong, we need the strongest workforce in the G7 behind it. The One Canadian Economy Bill is landmark legislation, that will break down federal barriers and build a more resilient, adaptable and mobile workforce. At the heart of this vision is collaboration—with unions, stakeholders and other labour partners— to ensure Canada has the skilled talent It needs to meet the moment.

The legislation establishes a framework to recognize provincial and territorial licenses and certifications comparable at the federal level, building on the current momentum of several jurisdictions to improve labour mobility. Together with complimentary provincial and territorial initiatives, it removes obstructive barriers to internal trade, and creates one united economy – not thirteen.

This bill also adds to the billions of dollars that the federal government invests in workers, including through provincial and territorial labour market agreements as well as the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy and the Union Training and Innovation Program. It's a nationwide, all hands on deck effort to make sure workers have the skills, experience and support they need in an evolving labour market.

We will work across party lines in Parliament to see that this important legislation becomes law. Together, we can support and grow Canada's skilled workforce, unleash the free and open exchange of goods and services across one united economy, and build the nation-building projects our country needs. This is how we meet the challenges of our time—with ambition, unity, and action. Together, we will build the strongest economy in the G7, powered by the best talent in the world."

