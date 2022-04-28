GATINEAU, QC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., issued the following statement marking the National Day of Mourning:

"Every worker has the right to a healthy and safe workplace, and to return home safely at the end of their workday. Unfortunately, that is not the reality for everyone.

Today, on the National Day of Mourning, we pay tribute to those across the country who have lost their lives or suffered due to workplace-related accidents, injuries or illnesses. We also honour the loved ones, family members and friends who are left behind.

Workplace incidents can be prevented, and yet, every year thousands of Canadians are killed, injured or suffer illnesses because of their job. That is why on this day, we renew and strengthen our commitment to safe and healthy workplaces, and we are reminded that we should not pause our prevention efforts.

We can better protect the physical and mental health of workers by making sure that the occupational health and safety provisions in the Canada Labour Code are robust and modern. From modernizing compliance and enforcement to preventing workplace harassment and violence, the Government of Canada is deeply committed to making workplaces safer and more productive for everyone. We're also working to include mental health as a key element of occupational health and safety, and to develop a right-to-disconnect policy that will better promote and protect employee work-life balance.

During the pandemic, workplace safety has taken on new meaning and new urgency. I would like to thank all of the employers and workers, the organizations that represent them, and everyone else who has been doing their part to keep themselves and others safe despite the ever-changing context of COVID-19. Preventing workplace tragedies requires ongoing, shared efforts between all of us, and we must continue to collaborate and make worker safety and wellness a top priority.

Today, as we pause to think about the workers we've lost or who have suffered debilitating illness, as well as their loved ones, I also encourage you to reflect on the role we can all play in creating workplaces that are safer, fairer and healthier for everyone—because this is one of the best ways we can honour their memory."

