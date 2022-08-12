Statement by Minister Ien and Minister Khera on International Youth Day: Celebrating solidarity across generations

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, and the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, issued the following statement to commemorate this year's International Youth Day theme: Intergenerational Solidarity.

"Over these past two years, we have seen how both Canadian youth and seniors were disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Youth in Canada and around the world, stepped up to care for their loved ones and keep our communities safe; and Seniors also played an essential role in providing immediate support to Canadians. Many seniors across the country chose to stay in the workforce and delay their retirement or became caregivers to their family and members of their community.

"On International Youth Day, with its theme Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages, we celebrate the significant contributions that both young people and seniors have made, and continue to make, to Canada's economy and its social fabric.

"Together and individually, they showed how each one of us can contribute toward building a more secure and sustainable future, no matter one's age, gender or cultural background. Promoting the inclusion of youth and seniors in society, combating ageism and celebrating diversity in workplaces has been – and will continue to be – a key priority for the Government of Canada.

"The Canada Summer Jobs program reflects this commitment. This year, the program is providing many young people across the country with work opportunities in long-term care homes, seniors clubs and residences.

"Through the Canada Service Corps program, youth-driven projects are helping to address the growing issue of isolation among seniors and helping to bridge the technological gap. Young participants of these projects have the opportunity to work directly with seniors, teaching them how to use digital technology.

"Through mentoring, knowledge sharing, volunteering, and capital assistance, the New Horizons for Seniors Program is providing seniors with the opportunity to share their expertise, participate in meaningful activities and connect with their communities, including youth. This program at its core strives to enhance the quality of life of all seniors in Canada by helping them live independently, and with dignity.

"Through our commitment to Reconciliation and working with Indigenous governments to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, we recognize that knowledge sharing across generations is vital for cultural wellness and strength. In Canada, generations of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis connect through the passing down of stories, experiences and cultural traditions as well as providing care and support. These strong examples of intergenerational solidarity remain an important part of our path to Reconciliation and a priority for our government.

"We also continue to lead the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations, with a specific focus on the goal of providing quality education. This goal aims to ensure inclusive, equitable, and lifelong learning opportunities for all. This is essential for Canada's economic and social prosperity, and for the well-being of all Canadians. Together we can help build stronger, safer, and more inclusive communities that leave no one behind.

"Through our many employment and social development programs, Canada remains fully committed to providing a secure future for both young people and seniors across this country.

Happy International Youth Day!"

