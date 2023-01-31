Staples Canada and Bell announce multi-year strategic partnership to sell Bell communications services through Staples

Bell mobility, Internet, TV and phone services to be sold through Staples retail locations and direct B2B sales channels

RICHMOND HILL, ON, and MONTRÉAL, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Staples Canada, The Working and Learning Company, and Bell have announced a multi-year exclusive agreement to sell Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile wireless and wireline services through Staples stores across Canada for consumers and small businesses. In addition, Staples and Bell will partner to sell Bell wireless and wireline services direct to medium businesses through the Staples Professional sales team, backed by Bell's advanced communications expertise.

Staples is a trusted leader in providing working and learning solutions to businesses of all sizes across the country, as well as teachers, parents, students and consumers. As the largest communications provider in Canada, Bell's award-winning 5G and robust fibre networks connect families, students, and friends in their day-to-day lives, and power businesses of all sizes, including many of the largest enterprises in Canada. The two companies combined will offer consumers and small and medium businesses the wireless and wireline services they need through Staples' retail and direct sales presence throughout the country.

Store-in-store destination for consumers and small businesses

Starting in late spring 2023, customers can shop for Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile products and services at in-store kiosks within Staples locations, staffed by Staples sales associates. Mobility services will be available in 300 Staples locations across the country, with Bell and Virgin Plus Internet, TV and home phone services available in the majority of Staples locations within Bell's wireline footprint. With this exciting partnership, Staples will hire 800 full- and part-time employees across Canada where they will be part of a culture where they can learn and grow.

Convenient and easy experience for medium businesses with the brands they trust

Network infrastructure is the backbone for Canadian businesses as they innovate and advance in the digital age. As the largest communications provider in Canada, Bell offers a variety of telecommunications solutions backed by its award-winning, reliable network to keep businesses running across the country. Staples is the preferred provider of business solutions for many medium-sized businesses, and with this agreement, organizations big and small can conveniently equip their business across multiple product lines, now including the telecommunications solutions critical to running their business.

Quotes

"We are pleased to partner with Bell, bringing together two exceptional Canadian brands to support consumers and businesses across the country," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "In working together, we will strengthen and grow our product and services offering, creating game changing value and convenience for consumers and businesses."

"Bell is delighted to collaborate with Staples to provide our customers greater convenience and service for their communications needs," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, Bell. "Staples is a leader in providing small and medium businesses the solutions they need to keep their businesses running smoothly and we're excited to partner with them to offer businesses superb Internet, TV, phone and mobility services on Canada's largest and award-winning network."

Career opportunities

Staples associates will serve as trusted partners, providing customers with expert knowledge, unique products, and innovative services offered by both Staples and Bell. Opportunities to join the Staples community will be posted at careers.staples.ca.

