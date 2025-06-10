Report details progress toward 2025 environmental goals, surpassing three of seven targets ahead of schedule

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Staples Canada announces the release of its 2024 Community Impact and Sustainability Report, highlighting its ongoing dedication to making a positive difference through its three core pillars: environment, equity and education. Over the past 20 years, Staples' focus on corporate citizenship has included ambitious recycling and sustainability goals, supporting equity programs in communities across Canada, and providing educational resources to students in need.

"At Staples Canada, our commitment to community impact extends beyond promises – it's a continuous effort to create meaningful change in the communities we serve through our focus on environmental sustainability, equity, and education," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "We're proud to have achieved three of our seven sustainability goals ahead of target, of raising more than $2.3 million for our Even The Odds initiative for health equity in our country, and for providing more than $900,000 in support to students through our annual School Supply Drive program. These milestones reflect our dedication to empowering Canadians and building stronger communities."

Environment: Solutions That Will Never Go to Waste

As part of its ongoing environmental efforts, Staples outlined its Goals for a Greener Future in 2020, a set of bold sustainability targets to achieve by 2025. The report highlights remarkable progress, including:

10.1 million writing instruments recycled : As Canada's sole provider of writing instrument recycling, in partnership with TerraCycle, since 2012, Staples has successfully diverted more than 10 million writing instruments from landfills, surpassing its 2025 goal of 8 million units.

: As Canada's sole provider of writing instrument recycling, in partnership with TerraCycle, since 2012, has successfully diverted more than 10 million writing instruments from landfills, surpassing its 2025 goal of 8 million units. 938,000 kilograms of used batteries recycled : Through its partnership with Call2Recycle, Staples has exceeded its goal of 750,000 kilograms, earning the 2024 Leader in Sustainability Award for the fifth consecutive year.

: Through its partnership with Call2Recycle, has exceeded its goal of 750,000 kilograms, earning the for the fifth consecutive year. 8 million units of ink and toner cartridges recycled : Staples partners with HP and eCycle solutions to recycle ink and toner cartridges, achieving 94% of its goal to recycle 8.5 million units by 2025.

: partners with HP and eCycle solutions to recycle ink and toner cartridges, achieving 94% of its goal to recycle 8.5 million units by 2025. 10.6 million tonnes of electronics recycled: In partnership with eCycle Solutions, Staples has diverted 10.6 million tonnes of electronics from landfills, exceeding 78% of its goal of 13.5 million tonnes by 2025.

Reducing Carbon Emissions with Renewable Energy, EV Fleet and Tree Planting

Staples is committed to reducing carbon emissions through key initiatives, including powering its facilities with 100% clean, renewable electricity from Bullfrog Power, making Staples the top retailer for Bullfrog Power in Canada. In 2024, its Electric Vehicle fleet helped reduce CO 2 equivalents by more than 3,674 kilograms, with plans to expand. Staples also celebrated its 17-year partnership with Tree Canada and has planted nearly 250,000 trees, supporting community greening projects across the country.

Supporting Canadians with Free Recycling Solutions

Staples is dedicated to making an impact in communities across the country, offering more than 2,500 eco-friendly products in-store and online, free in-store recycling programs, and renewable energy solutions powering its stores and supply chain operations. Its 298 store locations across Canada offer a variety of free recycling solutions for customers, which include: Ink and Toner Recycling, Electronics Recycling, Writing Instrument Recycling, Battery Recycling, and Secure Shredding Services, as well as Nespresso Pod Recycling at select locations.

Equity: Making the Future Fair for Everyone

In 2024, Staples' Even The Odds partnership with MAP, Canada's largest health equity research centre, raised more than $2.3 million to help fund research and community solutions across Canada. This initiative addresses three key areas:

Ending Chronic Homelessness : The Navigator Program helps unhoused patients recover after hospitalization by connecting them with healthcare and social services.

: The Navigator Program helps unhoused patients recover after hospitalization by connecting them with healthcare and social services. Creating Healthy Starts for Kids : The APPLE Schools program helps elementary students in underserved communities develop healthy habits that last a lifetime.

: The APPLE Schools program helps elementary students in underserved communities develop healthy habits that last a lifetime. Improving Access to Care and Disease Prevention: Programs like Our Healthbox provide free health supplies to communities in the Maritimes, and the Healthy Food Prescription program supports low-income patients living with diabetes.

Education: Unlocking Potential through Learning

Staples raised more than $900,000 through its annual School Supply Drive to support students across Canda. Working with partners United Way/Centraide and Kiwanis Club, this initiative helps eliminate barriers to education for children in Canada. The company also invested in educational opportunities for its associates through programs like Lead Forward leadership development, online learning resources, and its Associate Scholarship Awards, which granted 23 academic scholarships valued at $1,000 each to associates and their families in 2024.

To view Staples' full Community Impact and Sustainability report, please visit staples.ca/environment.

Canada's Greenest Employer for 2025

Staples Canada was recognized for its leadership in sustainability and commitment to environmental responsibility. From energy efficiency and waste reduction to decarbonization, their strategy touches many aspects of the business. Through in-store recycling, renewable energy partnerships, and carbon reduction initiatives, Staples is reducing their footprint—and helping customers and communities make a positive impact.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred , Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc. and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada, and are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

