More than 10 million writing instruments have been diverted from landfills through Staples Canada's partnership with TerraCycle

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As the school year winds down, Staples Canada is encouraging families to dispose of used writing instruments the sustainable way by recycling them for free through the Staples Free Recycling Program. As part of its commitment to providing unique recycling solutions for Canadians, customers are invited to drop off used pens, markers, mechanical pencils, etc. – items that are typically difficult to recycle – at all 298 Staples stores across Canada.

"Reaching the milestone of 10 million recycled writing instruments is a powerful example of what's possible through great partnerships and the support of our customers," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "Participating is easy—just collect your used pens, markers, mechanical pencils, and other writing tools, and drop them off in the designated collection box at your local Staples. TerraCycle then recycles the materials responsibly, helping to keep waste out of landfills and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Despite their daily use, writing instruments such as pens, mechanical pencils, and markers are often overlooked in traditional recycling programs due to their mixed-material construction. Recognizing this gap, Staples, in partnership with TerraCycle, established the Staples Free Recycling Program—one of the Canada's few in-store solutions for recycling writing tools.

Once collected, these items are sent to TerraCycle, where they are cleaned, sorted, and transformed into raw materials for new products such as outdoor furniture, storage bins, and playground surfaces. Since its inception, the program has successfully diverted over 10 million writing instruments from landfills, surpassing its 2025 sustainability target ahead of schedule.

"Staples Canada has created an easy way for families to keep millions of hard-to-recycle items out of the trash," said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "It's a great example of how everyday actions—like emptying a school backpack—can add up to real environmental impact."

The Staples Free Recycling Program is open to individuals, schools, offices, or community organizations. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit terracycle.ca.

In addition to writing instruments, Staples locations accept other hard-to-recycle items for free, like electronics, batteries and more. To learn more about those programs and the company's sustainability goals and waste diversion initiatives, visit staples.ca/environment.

