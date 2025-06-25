Available at stores across Canada, Staples Trade-in by Allstate brings the benefits of the circular economy directly to shoppers while reinforcing Staples' ongoing commitment to sustainability.

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Staples Canada, in partnership with Allstate Protection Plans, today announces the launch of Staples Trade-in by Allstate, a new program that allows Canadians to exchange their unwanted electronics for Staples e-gift cards. This initiative aims to support families and students by making it easy to save money and reduce e-waste ahead of the back-to-school season.

Built for ease and flexibility, the program offers a fast and intuitive way to trade in smartphones, laptops and tablets. Customers simply answer a few questions online to receive an instant quote. Once accepted, the trade-in value is issued as a Staples e-gift card – redeemable immediately in-store at any Staples location in Canada. Devices can then be dropped off at the customer's local Staples store or shipped directly to Allstate using a prepaid shipping label, making it easier than ever to turn old tech into instant value.

"We're committed to making it easier for customers to access the latest technology in a smarter, more sustainable way," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "With Staples Trade-in by Allstate, we're offering a simple solution that supports customers in upgrading their devices while reducing electronic waste – helping them work, learn and live more sustainably."

Allstate Protection Plans will power every facet of the Staples Trade-in program, delivering a seamless end-to-end experience for customers. The program leverages Allstate's expertise in circular economy enablement and electronic lifecycle management, including device valuation, logistics coordination, secure shipping, certified refurbishment, and responsible recycling.

"Tech trade-ins should be simple, fast and sustainable," said Karl Wiley, CEO of Allstate Protection Plans. "Together with Staples Canada, we're making it easier to cut waste and create real value from old devices. That's a win-win for customers' wallets and the planet."

Staples Trade-in by Allstate builds on the successful partnership between the two companies, which includes Staples Protection Plans by Allstate, a comprehensive range of coverage for items including smartphones, laptops, tablets and headphones, and office essentials like printers, chairs, and furniture.

Staples Trade-in by Allstate is available online and at all Staples locations across Canada. For more information or to begin your trade-in, visit staples.ca/trade-in.

About Allstate Protection Plans

For over 20 years, Allstate Protection Plans has transformed the extended warranty industry with service innovation and an obsessive focus on the customer experience. Today, Allstate Protection Plans is trusted by over 150 million customers in addition to major retailers and mobile operators in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Allstate Protection Plans are available for mobile devices, furniture, appliances, electronics, and more than 20 other product categories. Allstate Protection Plans is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. We are a Canadian company committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences that simplify the way Canadians work and learn — through curated product offerings, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless service. Our network includes 298 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. To service the unique needs of businesses, we also have a number of dedicated B2B brands that support business customers of all sizes, which include Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, we are committed to the communities we serve across Canada. We are a proud partner of MAP through our Even The Odds fundraising and awareness initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

