The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, introduce the newest members of the Prime Minister's Youth Council.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Young Canadians are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the leaders of today. They have innovative ideas and unique perspectives on how the government should address opportunities and challenges to build a stronger and more inclusive Canada.

Today, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced the appointment of the 6th cohort of the Prime Minister's Youth Council.

They are pleased to welcome the following 16 new members:

Sunint Bindra from Calgary, Alberta

from Mira Buckle from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador

from and Noah Campbell from Windsor, Ontario

from Lilianna Coyes-Loiselle from Edmonton, Alberta

from Santana Dreaver from Burnaby, British Columbia

from Sasha Emery from Whitehorse , Yukon

from , Maïa Feki from Chelsea, Quebec

Elinam Kamassah from Mississauga, Ontario

Alexander MacLean from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

from Malena Mokhovikova from Vancouver, British Columbia

Idmane Moussa Ali from Ottawa, Ontario

Mariamawit Nhema from Bedford, Nova Scotia

Jordan Reimer from Winnipeg, Manitoba

from Ganiyat Sadiq from Calgary, Alberta

from Yasaman Shahidian from Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

from Portage la Prairie, Maverick Simba-Canadien from Kakisa Lake, Northwest Territories

These new members join 10 current council members to engage with local, national and international organizations. They also meet with policy makers and decision makers, including cabinet ministers and other elected officials and lend their voices to important events.

The Government of Canada frequently consults the council for its non-partisan advice on issues such as promoting equality, protecting rights, enhancing support for mental health, fighting climate change and supporting Indigenous communities. For example, the Prime Minister's Youth Council helped shape federal government communications with youth during the pandemic and Canada's recovery efforts It provided recommendations and advice to ensure that marginalized youth can access mental health support in their communities. It helped facilitate high-speed internet access for all Canadians, particularly in remote areas. The council also played a role in combatting the diabetes epidemic across the country and promoting sexual health and reproductive rights.

Members of the council reflect the diverse regions, backgrounds and experiences of our population to ensure that Canadians of all ages, cultures, religions, sexual orientations and gender expressions can participate meaningfully in government.

Quotes

"Today, I am welcoming the newest members of my youth council. From diverse backgrounds and with diverse experiences, these 16 young Canadians are joining at a time when we're facing a series of great challenges for their generation, including global economic uncertainty, the rising cost of living, a lack of family doctors and sufficient mental health supports, as well as high housing prices. As we work to build an economy that works for all Canadians, I look forward to hearing fresh perspectives and ideas from these new members. I know they are up for the challenge."

—The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"I often say that my greatest advisors are my youngest advisors, and this remains true as we welcome a new cohort of the Prime Minister's Youth Council. Youth are our most important resource and I know that each council member adds value to the table. I can't wait to hear their unique stories and learn from their diverse experiences."

—The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"I am excited to work on the Prime Minister's Youth Council to advance efforts that provide meaningful employment and experiential learning opportunities for youth. I am also looking forward to creating new, accessible in-roads to support youth involvement in innovation and access to government services."

— Noah Campbell, new member of the Prime Minister's Youth Council

"I hope to amplify issues of Islamophobia, anti-Black Racism, food insecurity and other social justice issues during my time on the Prime Minister's Youth Council."

— Ganiyat Sadiq, new member of the Prime Minister's Youth Council

Quick Facts

In 2016, the Prime Minister established the Prime Minister's Youth Council to provide non-partisan advice on issues of importance to youth and all Canadians.

The council now has 26 members, as the 16 new members join 10 from the 5th cohort, whose two-year term ends in June 2023.

The Prime Minister's Youth Council meets virtually and in person to discuss issues that matter to them, their peers, their communities and their country.

The Prime Minister's Youth Council targets Canadians between 16 and 24 years of age from every region, background and experience.

Canadians can receive updates on the Prime Minister's Youth Council, including the next recruitment opportunity and many other topics of interest to young people in Canada, by visiting Canada's Youth Secretariat — Updates - Canada.ca

