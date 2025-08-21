Montréal event receives over $440,000 in financial support from CED.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism through festivals and events contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga‒Rosemont‍-‍Est and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a non‍-‍repayable contribution of $442,098 for the M.A.D. Festival. This CED funding will enable the organization to promote its activities and attract festivalgoers for years 2025 and 2026 of the festival.

Since being created by M.A.D. Collectif 25 years ago, the M.A.D. Festival has become a must‍-‍attend showcase for emerging and established talent in the fields of fashion, design and the performing arts. Each year, it draws thousands of festivalgoers, creators, influencers and industry professionals. CED's support will make it possible to launch an international marketing strategy and to develop products for 2025 and 2026.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"The M.A.D. Festival is a major event for our metropolis. That is why our government is today announcing significant funding to enable it to attract festivalgoers from all walks of life and to provide the public with a renewed experience. By supporting festivals such as this one, CED is helping to make Montréal a must‍-‍visit cultural showcase and an economic driver for all of Quebec. Congratulations to the entire team!"

Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga‒Rosemont‍-‍Est and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"The Government of Canada is proud to support the M.A.D. Festival, an annual flagship event that embodies Montréal's boldness, creativity and dynamism. Businesses and entrepreneurs participating in the festival help to generate major economic spin-offs in Quebec and across the country. The funding announced today for the M.A.D. Festival reflects our government's commitment to projects that strengthen our metropolis's presence in the cultural and economic spheres. Happy 25th anniversary, and I wish everyone a wonderful festival!"

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Since its foundation, the M.A.D. Festival has been innovating and making a name for itself through its novel experiences and programming to the benefit of the entire ecosystem of creators and creative businesses. CED's funding will act as a veritable lever as we pursue our mission and attain our targets, both at home and internationally."

Jean-François Daviau, M.A.D. Collectif President and Founder

Quick facts

The funds have been provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. The aim of this program is to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]