News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Aug 21, 2025, 14:15 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, had a productive and wide-ranging conversation with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
The leaders discussed current trade challenges, opportunities, and shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S.
The leaders also discussed how to build on the President's leadership to support long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe.
The leaders agreed to reconvene shortly.
Associated link
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article