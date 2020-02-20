Season 2 of Global's Hit Medical Drama Nurses Begins Production March 2

From Entertainment One and ICF Films, Season 1 Celebrates a Successful Launch as the Most-Watched Canadian Scripted Series Premiere in Over Two Years

Rachael Ancheril and Katie Uhlmann Join the Ensemble Cast Alongside Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Sandy Sidhu and Donald MacLean Jr., with Additional Casting to be Announced

Season 1 Continues for Three More Episodes Monday Nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and the Global TV App

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's favourite rookie nurses are getting ready to scrub back in as Global announced today the start of production for Season 2 of breakout hit Nurses. From Canadian broadcaster and production partner Corus Entertainment, with eOne, and ICF Films, the coming of age medical drama begins filming 10 new episodes beginning March 2 in Toronto.

After receiving an early series renewal for a sophomore season – ahead of the show's broadcast debut –the first season of Nurses has become an instant hit with Canadian audiences, joining Global's robust roster of hit series. With the premiere garnering nearly 1.3 million viewers**, the series launch became the most-watched premiere episode of a scripted Canadian series in over two years for total viewers*, and was the #1 entertainment program of the night for A25-54 and W25-54**.

"Nurses has resonated with audiences immediately to become an instant hit on Global, further demonstrating our commitment to investing in premium content," said Lisa Godfrey, VP of Original Content, Corus Entertainment. "Led by the talented teams at ICF Films and eOne and portrayed by a diverse, Canadian cast, we look forward to seeing where Season 2 takes our young nurses as they face new challenges on the hospital frontlines and with each other."

"We are thrilled by how incredibly well this show has connected with audiences across the country and so appreciative for the continuing support from our partners at Corus who help make it such a success," said Jocelyn Hamilton, eOne's President, Canada, Television. "We are proud to work with ICF Films on another hit-series featuring a talented young Canadian ensemble and writers delivering emotionally moving storylines."

Picking up after their first four months as interns, Season 2 welcomes back Grace (Tiera Skovbye), Ashley (Natasha Calis), Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds), Naz (Sandy Sidhu), and Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.), and the old adage holds true: a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing – especially when other people's lives are in their hands. As the rookie nurses hurl headlong into a new challenges, there are some notable add-ons to the St. Mary's staff including nurse Kate Faulkner (Rachael Ancheril, Mary Kills People), who turned in her RN for an MBA; the handsome, lone wolf Matteo Rey (casting to be confirmed), who gets off on the wrong foot with more than one member of the team; and the eternally sunny Candy Kemper (Katie Uhlmann, My Roommate's an Escort). With new high-stakes medical cases and romantic entanglements, this season the five newbies will heroically endeavor to help their patients, while still struggling as they learn how to help themselves.

While Season 2 is about to begin a new nursing shift, Season 1 continues Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. On next week's episode "Achilles Heel", Ashley receives an ultra-religious patient who is willing to put himself at peril to appease God, forcing Ashley to reconsider her own religious past. Naz supports a pregnant patient through the hardest decision of her life, while Wolf plunges deeper into Red's drug ring.

Viewers can stream Nurses on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV app available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. To unlock Global's entire lineup of new and returning series, viewers can sign in online or on the Global TV App with their TV service provider credentials to access full episodes and exclusive clips anytime. For more information, visit GlobalTV.com.

Nurses is produced by ICF Films and eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. eOne handles international distribution on the series. Executive Producers are Ilana Frank (Saving Hope, Rookie Blue), Linda Pope (Saving Hope, Rookie Blue), Jocelyn Hamilton (Mary Kills People, Ransom), Patrick Tarr (Saving Hope, Cardinal) and Tassie Cameron (Mary Kills People, Rookie Blue) with Julie Puckrin (Killjoys, X Company) as Co-executive Producer. Adam Pettle (Burden of Truth, Saving Hope) is the Series Creator and Executive Producer. For Corus, Susan Alexander is Production Executive; Rachel Nelson is Director, Original Content, Drama, Kids and Factual; Lisa Godfrey is Vice President of Original Content, Corus Entertainment.

Sources:

*Numeris PPM Data. August 28/17 – February 2/20 – confirmed data. Total Canada/AMA(000). CDN CONV COM ENG + CDN COM ENG SPEC – excludes sports. All Canadian Scripted Series. Ind.2+. Mo-Su 2a-2a.

** Numeris PPM Data. January 6/20 – confirmed data. Total Canada/AMA(000). CDN CONV COM ENG. 2a-2a. Ind.2 + unless otherwise specified.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. eOne distributes the series internationally.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE: ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment, Renegade 83, Daisybeck and Blackfin; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; innovative music platform Audio Network; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

SOURCE Global Television

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Jacqui VanSickle, Senior Publicist, Global Television, 416.860.4224, [email protected]; Michelle McTeague, Senior Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.966.7724, [email protected]

