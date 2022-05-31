Bryson SME receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

BRYSON, QC, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for Rafting Momentum to help it overcome the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This CED support, provided under the Tourism Relief Fund, aims to enhance Rafting Momentum's tourism experience by adapting it to today's reality and adopting eco-friendly practices.

The project involves constructing and fitting out a building that includes one-of-a-kind accommodations with rooms with glass ceilings, washrooms with showers, storage, cloakrooms, a common area, and an artesian well. The business will kickstart its operations by adapting its operations and thereby contribute to the recovery of the tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Established in 2008, Rafting Momentum specializes in organizing rafting packages on the Ottawa River. It offers a range of all-inclusive packages with days of rafting, meals, and accommodations in cottages or cabins or at campsites. It also provides a number of packages in collaboration with local businesses.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"Tourism has been through an extremely difficult time over the past two years, and our government has been and continues to be here to support our sector. We will continue to assist this sector during this challenging period. The Tourism Relief Fund provides invaluable help to small and medium-sized tourism businesses, and we are proud to see so many entrepreneurs and workers here in Quebec and right across Canada benefit from it. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"I am delighted that the Government of Canada is supporting tourism businesses and organizations in the Pontiac region. We must seize every opportunity to boost a thriving, eco-friendly recreational tourism sector in a region with exceptional rivers and sites. The Pontiac is known as an outdoor adventure destination and I am pleased that, through this project, our visitors will be able to top their experience off with such unique, innovative accommodations!"

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector. With the support announced today, Rafting Momentum will be able to better prepare for the future. Our assistance is an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer. And the activities offered by Rafting Momentum are a perfect example of this!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This CED support enables us to implement a project we have been keen to launch for a long time. It allows us to meet a high standard of service quality and increase our hosting capacity. This project secures the business and opens an additional market up to us. The uncertainty the pandemic spread across the tourism industry turned our business habits upside down, from automated emails sent to our guests right up to daily tasks that have expanded considerably to meet health requirements. The assistance provided by CED today to launch this project gives us confidence in the future, and we truly feel that the government is supporting its businesses."

Philippe Ouellette, President and CEO, Rafting Momentum

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7M from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]