Rimouski organization receives two contributions totalling $1,860,000 from CED to enhance the cruise tourism experience in Quebec.

QUÉBEC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is essential to the Quebec and Canadian economy and its long‍-‍term prosperity. It helps diversify regional economies and generate significant spin‍-‍offs across the country. That is why the Government of Canada supports tourism businesses and organizations.

While speaking at the arrival of the Le Commandant Charcot ship, the first winter cruise to dock at the Port of Québec, the Honourable Jean‍-‍Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, two non‍-‍repayable contributions totalling $1,860,000 for the St. Lawrence Cruise Association (SLCA), a sectoral association bringing together nine ports of call along the St. Lawrence River.

First, CED is providing a non-repayable contribution of $960,000 as part of its renewed support for the SLCA. This assistance over four years will enable the organization to guide businesses in developing and structuring the tourism experience and marketing outside Quebec, in collaboration with the Ministère du Tourisme du Québec, the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec and ecosystem partners.

Second, under the Tourism Growth Program (TGP), CED is granting a non‍-‍repayable contribution of $900,000 to the SLCA to enhance the cruise tourism experience in Quebec by showcasing a new winter cruise program. This CED support will enable it to help dozens of tourism businesses in the regions including five ports of call, four of which are in the Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Gaspé, Sept‍-‍Îles and Saguenay regions, in addition to the port of call in Québec, where cruise passengers board and disembark.

Thanks to the TGP, local tourism businesses and organizations across the province will receive financial assistance to enhance the tourism products and experiences they offer in order to attract more visitors to the regions. In addition, through projects supported by CED, the TGP is also fostering sustainable and outdoor tourism, as well as Indigenous tourism. In time, the TGP aims to increase community economic vitality through tourism.

"The funding provided by CED to enhance the cruise tourism experience in Quebec, including through the first winter cruises, represents excellent news for all of Quebec and for the tourism appeal of our regions. The proposed work will make it possible to not only extend the tourism season, but also foster ecofriendly tourism and strengthen Quebec's position on the global scene, while also showcasing Indigenous tourism and promoting Quebec's heritage. Visitors from home and abroad will thus be able to take full advantage of all the beauty of our coastal cities! Congratulations to the St. Lawrence Cruise Association on this wonderful achievement!"

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Quebec offers unique experiences that enable tourists to appreciate its hospitality, culture, history and the beauty of its natural landscapes. The Government of Canada is investing in the tourism industry by supporting—through the Tourism Growth Program among other things—organizations in all regions such as the St. Lawrence Cruise Association, which plays an important role in developing tourism along the St. Lawrence River."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions has enabled us to assist organizations at ports of call so they can acquire essential equipment and infrastructure to improve the experience they offer and ensure the comfort and safety of the reception staff who operate in winter conditions. The renewal of our agreement will also enable us to continue to guide sector businesses in developing cruises in Quebec."

René Trépanier, Executive Director, Cruise the St. Lawrence

Announced in Budget 2023, the Tourism Growth Program (TGP) is a key element of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy and has a national budget of $108M . It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on March 31, 2026.





. It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on March 31, 2026. CED has a strong collaborative relationship with the Government of Quebec and is working closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs) so that its support complements existing measures.





and is working closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs) so that its support complements existing measures. In Quebec , the TGP has a budget of $21.1M in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





, the TGP has a budget of in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future. CED already adapts its support based on each region's growth potential by providing flexible conditions to the 75 regional county municipalities (RCMs) in Quebec with low growth potential.





with low growth potential. To go even further in its mandate, CED is offering, now through 2027, additional flexibility to the eight most economically vulnerable RCMs to expand the types of assistance available and the nature of the projects supported. These eight RCMs are the Kativik Regional Government, MRC Avignon, MRC de La Haute-Gaspésie, MRC La Tuque, MRC de La Vallée-de-la- Gatineau , MRC du Golfe-du- Saint-Laurent , MRC du Rocher-Percé and MRC de Pontiac.





, MRC du Golfe-du- , MRC du Rocher-Percé and MRC de Pontiac. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

