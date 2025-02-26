Municipality receives $100,000 in financial assistance from CED to develop a recreational tourism activity.

DUDSWELL, QC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is essential to the Quebec and Canadian economy and its long‍-‍term prosperity. It helps diversify regional economies and generate significant spin‍-‍offs across the country. That is why the Government of Canada has developed the Tourism Growth Program (TGP), a temporary national program delivered in Quebec by CED.

In this spirit, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a non‍-‍repayable contribution of $100,000 for the Municipalité de Dudswell. This CED support will enable Dudswell to extend its tourism experience throughout the year by creating mountain biking trails.

The Municipalité de Dudswell is located in the Cantons-de‍-‍l'Est region approximately 40km east of Sherbrooke and has a population of 1755 inhabitants. It has tourism potential given the many assets in its surrounding landscape, including a beach, pedestrian and cycling trails, bodies of water, a golf course, restaurants and abundant biodiversity. The municipality wanted to develop a range of recreational tourism activities focused on the outdoors. CED's contribution makes it possible to develop beginner to intermediate-level mountain biking trails.

Thanks to the TGP, local tourism businesses and organizations across the province will receive financial support to enhance the tourism products and experiences they offer in order to attract more visitors to the regions. In addition, through projects supported by CED, the TGP will foster sustainable and outdoor tourism, as well as Indigenous tourism. In time, the TGP aims to increase community economic vitality through tourism.

Quotes

"When we add to the recreational tourism experience in a municipality such as Dudswell, we are also contributing to the quality of life of its citizens. Thus, with the financial contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, everyone will be able to benefit from new mountain biking trails and the reception infrastructure that goes along with them!"

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‍–‍Stanstead

"Quebec provides unique experiences that enable tourists to appreciate its hospitality, culture, history and the beauty of its natural landscapes. The Government of Canada is investing in the tourism industry by supporting, through the Tourism Growth Program, organizations and administrations in the region such as the Municipalité de Dudswell."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The project to create mountain biking trails in Dudswell is a promising initiative that will benefit our entire community. In addition to encouraging an active lifestyle and giving residents a new space to move about in the countryside, it will contribute to our region's tourism appeal. This project will stimulate the local economy by generating spin-offs for our businesses, while also showcasing our recreational tourism attractions. It also aligns with our vision of sustainable development, where we highlight our exceptional environment while respecting our natural heritage."

Mariane Paré, Mayor, Municipalité de Dudswell

Quick facts

Announced in Budget 2023, the Tourism Growth Program (TGP) is a key element of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy and has a national budget of $108M . It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on March 31, 2026 .

. It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on . CED has a strong collaborative relationship with the Government of Quebec and is working closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs) so that its support complements existing measures.

and is working closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs) so that its support complements existing measures. In Quebec , the TGP has a budget of $21.1M in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

, the TGP has a budget of in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

