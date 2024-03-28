Towards 2025 – Phase 2 of deposit-refund modernization

MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction announced today that it has signed an agreement with Machinex for processing of the aluminum, plastic and multi-layer carton beverage containers that will become redeemable as of Phase 2 of the modernization of Quebec's deposit-refund system. These materials will be processed at a new plant to be built in Sorel-Tracy, in the Montérégie region, in time for the March 1, 2025, rollout of Phase 2. With this agreement, Machinex becomes a key partner in the deposit-refund system.

View of the inside of the future plant in 3D rendering (CNW Group/Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA))

A pivotal step in deposit-refund modernization

The establishment of a new processing facility for light-flow recovery of returned beverage containers is a pivotal step toward implementation of a modernized, efficient deposit-refund system. The plant will feature state-of-the-art equipment that will rely on optical sorting and artificial intelligence, among other technologies. Beverage containers recovered all over Quebec will be fed into an end-to-end automated sorting system, up to and including baling for transfer to a recycling plant or aluminum smelter. Engineering of the project considered both the current and forecast needs of the modernized deposit-refund system so as to ensure construction of a long-term solution that will properly meet the province's needs.

"The QBCRA is proud to have Machinex as a business partner; this Plessisville-based company has a proven track record in the machinery sector stretching back more than 50 years," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO, QBCRA. "The Machinex sorting system will process redeemable aluminum, plastic and carton containers in an ultra-high-performance facility using technologically advanced equipment. This contract will help grow the local economy in Sorel-Tracy while aligning with the municipality's desire to attract players who do their part for the environment."

Jonathan Ménard, Vice-President, Sales and Strategy, Machinex, added: "This project has enabled us to apply our proven expertise in sorting-system design to the modernization of Quebec's deposit-refund system. Knowing that our solutions and technologies, entirely made in Quebec, have been chosen for this modernization project is a source of great pride for us." He continued: "This agreement with the QBCRA/Consignaction is a testament to the expertise that Machinex has developed over the years and to our commitment to improving materials recovery management and recycling on a global scale."

Consignaction and the QBRCA

Since 2001, programs branded with the Consignaction name have promoted beverage-container recovery to citizens and companies. Consignaction is the official emblem for promoting the activities of the QBCRA to the public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body (DMB) for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information, visit www.consignaction.ca.

About Machinex

In the 1980s, Machinex became the first company in Canada to design and manufacture machinery for materials-recovery facilities. The company immediately established itself as a leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality recycling sorting systems. Today, Machinex remains a recognized world leader in developing advanced technology solutions for waste-management sorting and recycling. Over the years, its experts have designed and installed hundreds of turnkey facilities in partnership with the leading MRF operators in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia. For more information, visit www.machinextechnologies.com.

SOURCE Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)

For further information: Annie Jolicoeur, Media Relations, QBCRA, 514 231-5818, [email protected]; Anne-Marie Paré, Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Machinex, 819 621-7122, [email protected]