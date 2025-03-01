Phase 2 of the deposit system modernization

MONTREAL, March 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA/Consignaction) reminds everyone that, as of today, March 1, the second phase of the modernization and expansion of the deposit-refund system is now in effect. All ready-to-drink plastic beverage containers, from 100 ml to 2 L, are now subject to a deposit of 10 cents: water bottles, sparkling water, milk, juice, soft drinks, and even some spirit bottles. Quebec will thus contribute to reducing waste, reusing, and recycling, making our province a model to follow.

"With more than one billion plastic beverage containers now included in the deposit-refund system, the simple act of returning plastic bottles will have a significant and positive impact on our environmental footprint," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of QBCRA/Consignaction.

A Modernized and Accessible Deposit-Refund System

This second phase of expansion marks a key milestone in the modernization of the deposit-refund system. It is part of an ambitious vision to deposit five billion containers annually, with a goal of achieving a 90% recovery rate by 2032.

"The modernization of the deposit-refund system represents a major shift for Quebec, allowing us to significantly improve the recovery, reuse, and repurposing of beverage containers. By prioritizing source separation, we ensure higher material quality, which is essential for effective and high-value recycling. This extensive project is the result of years of effort and reflects the collective will to build a more circular and sustainable economy for Quebec," stated Emmanuelle Géhin, President and CEO of RECYC-QUÉBEC.

Network Transformation

Starting today, citizens will have access to more than 3,500 return locations across Quebec. This hybrid network includes Consignaction Zone return points at participating retailers and Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites, which are dedicated exclusively to the recovery of deposit beverage containers. Nearly 50 Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites have opened across Quebec. Consult the map of return locations: www.consignaction.ca/carte-des-lieux-de-retour/

"We share the enthusiasm of citizens regarding the expansion of the deposit-refund system. Many have been eagerly awaiting March 1. Of course, we encourage people not to rush on the first day to avoid overwhelming retailers," added Normand Bisson, President and CEO of QBCRA/Consignaction.

Quebec is ready to take on this environmental challenge!

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Since 2001, the Consignaction programs have promoted recycling among citizens and businesses. Consignaction is the official brand used to promote the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the general public and stakeholders. QBCRA is the designated management organization responsible for developing, implementing, financing, and managing the modernized deposit-refund system under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) principle. It brings together beverage producers committed to the recovery, reuse, recycling, and repurposing of beverage containers in Quebec. To learn more, visit www.consignaction.ca.

For more details, consult the information sheets in the Information Documents section at the following link: https://consignaction.ca/a-propos/salle-de-presse/

