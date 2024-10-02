Toward 2025 – Phase 2 of deposit-refund modernization

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - In preparation for the rollout of Phase 2 of modernization of the deposit-refund system, the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/ Consignaction is implementing a robust, forward-looking network of return sites that is unique in North America. The return-site concept, as envisioned by the QBCRA, relies on leading-edge technology with the capacity to process the approximately 5 billion beverage containers that will be redeemable as of March 1, 2025.

"The Consignaction return sites meet exacting performance, efficiency and customer-service standards through the right choice of the latest technology," explained QBCRA President and CEO Normand Bisson. "Quebecers are responding positively. The model proposed will have a major impact on people's habits when it comes to recovery of redeemable beverage containers."

Fifteen Consignaction return sites have already opened, and customer satisfaction is high. Quebecers are enthusiastically discovering these boutique-style spaces with a modern visual identity that are gradually becoming part of the landscape and heralding progress toward increased environmental responsibility.

Innovation at the service of the deposit-refund system

Forty years after its inception, Quebec's deposit-refund system is being modernized, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility. This is a huge step forward for environmental protection, specifically in terms of waste reduction, recovery of materials, and the circular economy. In keeping with that vision, the QBCRA, as designated management body, has been working since 2022 to implement an innovative, modernized deposit-refund system.

A hybrid network

The Consignaction network is now hybrid, meaning that citizens and businesses can visit one of two types of return sites: 1) Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites reserved exclusively for the recovery of redeemable beverage containers, and 2) Zone Consignaction return points set up at participating retailers. Every effort is being made to improve recovery of redeemable beverage containers and encourage people to use the system more often, to help achieve the government's target recovery rate of 90% by 2032 (for further details, see Fact Sheet 4 on the website).

To find out the location of a return site, Quebecers can refer to the map of return sites on the Consignaction website. Return sites are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Thursdays and Fridays, when opening hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Quebecers are recycling more and more

Since November 1, 2023, the recovery rate for redeemable beverage containers has increased by 9%, while the rejection rate for all recovered containers is now 0.84%. Factors contributing to that success include the increase in the deposit amount from 5 cents to 10 cents for the majority of containers, the opening of the Consignaction return sites, and the fact that all cans from 100 mL to 2 L are now redeemable.

Since April 2024, more than 11 million redeemable beverage containers have been recovered via return sites, with 138,000 return sessions recorded. The average transaction amount per return session is $8,03. Some 2,075 accounts have been created on the Consignaction mobile app.

Reminder: Phase 2 of deposit-refund modernization

On March 1, 2025, deposit-refund will be expanded to all aluminum, plastic, glass and multi-layer cardboard beverage containers of between 100 mL and 2 L. The amount of the deposit applicable to aluminum, plastic, glass and multi-layer carton containers is 10 cents, while the amount for glass bottles of 500 mL or more is 25 cents.

Consignaction and the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association

Since 2001, programs branded with the Consignaction name have promoted beverage-container recovery to citizens and companies. Consignaction is the official emblem for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body (DMB) for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information, visit www.consignaction.ca.

SOURCE Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)

Information: Annie Jolicoeur, 514 231-5818, [email protected]