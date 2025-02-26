MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction reminds the public that phase 2 of the modernization and expansion of the deposit-refund system will take effect on March 1, 2025, marking a major milestone for environmental protection in Quebec. With this expansion, all ready-to-drink plastic beverage containers from 100 ml to 2 L will now be subject to a 10-cent deposit. Quebec is leading by example, making significant strides in waste reduction, reuse, and recycling.

A Modern and Accessible Deposit System

This second phase of expansion is a key step in the modernization of the deposit-return system, following the first phase in November 2023. It is part of an ambitious vision to collect five billion containers annually, with a recovery rate target of 90% by 2032.

For citizens, this new measure simplifies and standardizes the deposit-return system, allowing them to return even more beverage containers and take concrete action for the environment. All types of ready-to-drink plastic beverage containers from 100 ml to 2 L – including water bottles, sparkling water, milk, juice, soft drinks, and even some spirit bottles – can now be returned for a refund of the deposit paid with the purchase.

Network Transformation

On March 1, 2025, citizens will have access to over 3,500 return sites across Quebec. This hybrid network includes Zone Consignaction return points at participating retailers and Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites, dedicated exclusively to collecting deposit-bearing beverage containers. Nearly 50 Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites have already opened across Quebec.

Zone Consignaction return points: Located in participating retail stores, these return points are equipped with automated reverse vending machines for individual container returns. Refunds are available in cash.

Consignaction return sites: Store-style facilities for citizens, equipped with automated reverse vending machines for individual returns, as well as an express return service allowing citizens to drop off clear bags of unsorted containers. Refunds can be issued in cash for individual returns or securely via the Consignaction mobile app for both individual returns and for express returns.

Consignaction+ return sites: Designed for citizens, institutions, businesses, and commercial enterprises, these sites offer a bulk return option for large quantities of unsorted containers, in addition to the standard services. High-performance equipment ensures fast and efficient counting and processing. Refunds can be issued in cash or securely through the Consignaction mobile app.

To facilitate returns, all return sites are easily accessible and located on citizens' regular shopping routes. Additionally, return sites are designed to accommodate individuals with reduced mobility. The map of return sites is available at www.consignaction.ca/carte-des-lieux-de-retour/.

"Starting March 1st, citizens will benefit from an exceptional and innovative network that will make it easier to adopt eco-friendly habits by returning and recovering deposit-bearing beverage containers. We are proud to continue deploying this network with determination and enthusiasm over the coming months, gradually adding more Consignaction and Consignaction+ return sites," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of the QBCRA/Consignaction.

Quebec is ready to take on this environmental challenge. As of March 1, 2025, every action will count even more toward a sustainable future!

