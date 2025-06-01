MONTREAL, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Three months after the launch of the second phase of the deposit-system modernization, the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA), also known as Consignaction, is proud to report very positive results. This success is driven by strong public participation, the rollout of innovative and user-friendly return sites, and the commitment of all deposit-system partners. Since March 1st, the deposit-refund system has been expanded to include all ready-to-drink plastic beverage containers ranging from 100 ml to 2 liters.

Transformation of the Quebec return site network

The Consignaction network has expanded rapidly, now operating 50 return sites across Quebec — including 11 Consignaction+ and 39 Consignaction sites. Since the launch of the very first Consignaction+ in April 2024, these return points have received more than 130 million deposit-refundable containers. This high volume clearly demonstrates that citizens are embracing the modernization of the deposit-return system, and that the new infrastructure is making the return process easier and more accessible. With over 140 locations already leased across the province, the Consignaction network is set to continue its rapid growth.

With over 72,000 users, the Consignaction mobile app is also experiencing strong uptake. The app enables users to receive their deposits electronically and securely at both Consignaction and Consignaction+ sites. Designed for ease of use, it offers access to the express return service and provides a convenient alternative to cash, while also allowing users to track their return history.

"The Consignaction team is working tirelessly to deliver a modern, efficient, and accessible deposit-refund system for all Quebecers. The public's enthusiastic response to the modernization, along with the dedication of our system partners, reflects a remarkable collective effort that is transforming the way beverage containers are recovered across the province," said Normand Bisson, President and CEO of the QBCRA/Consignaction.

One Step Closer to a Network That Reflects Quebec's Ambition

Backed by a new financial partnership, the Consignaction network is accelerating the rollout of new return sites across the province. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the network significantly reduces return times through express and bulk return options, delivering a faster and more convenient customer experience.

The QBCRA remains fully committed to expanding its network, guided by a clear vision: to increase the number of returned deposit-refundable containers by making the system more accessible, simpler, and more efficient for all Quebecers.

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Since 2001, the Consignaction programs have promoted recycling among citizens and businesses. Consignaction is the official brand used to promote the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the public and stakeholders. QBCRA is the designated management organization responsible for developing, implementing, financing, and managing the modernized deposit-refund system under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) principle. It brings together beverage producers committed to the recovery, reuse, recycling, and repurposing of beverage containers in Quebec. To learn more, visit www.consignaction.ca.

