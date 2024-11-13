Toward 2025 – Phase 2 of deposit-refund modernization

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - With Phase 2 of deposit-refund modernization just around the corner, establishments offering on-site consumption (known by their French abbreviation ÉCSP) are gearing up to recover beverage containers that will be newly redeemable. Café RICARDO restaurants, with support and guidance from Consignaction, are among the thousands of establishments in Quebec working to lower their environmental footprint.

Ricardo Logo (CNW Group/Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA))

Restaurants, along with hotels, bars and institutional cafeterias, have been subject to the new regulation since November 1, 2023, and as such must recover all redeemable beverage containers they sell. Currently, hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of containers from these locations are not finding their way into the deposit-refund system.

"Buy-in from establishments offering on-site consumption is essential to achieving the target container recovery rate of 90% by 2032. We are thrilled to have Café RICARDO restaurants on board with us," says Jean-François Lefort, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA).

Café RICARDO restaurants welcome these changes. "We are committed to environmental stewardship, and this is already reflected in our procurement and management policies," says Mireille Arteau, General Manager, RICARDO Media. "Recovering redeemable beverage containers for recycling is another facet of this eco-conscious approach. Consignaction provided coaching to us on how to implement recovery efficiently in our kitchens, where space is at a premium."

All ÉCSPs in the province have had the obligation to recover their beverage containers since November 1, 2023. Moreover, those that serve meals to 75 or more people at a time were required to register on the dedicated portal at www.consignaction.ca. As of March 1, 2025, this measure will be extended to all ÉCSPs that serve meals to 20 or more people at once. When they register on the portal, managers of targeted establishments will not only find documentation on how to implement recovery solutions; they can also sign up for container pickup service, provided directly at their door and free of charge.

