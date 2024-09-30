PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO, QC, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the publication of the brief and the online posting of the new provisional mapping by the Communauté Métropolitaine de Montréal on the proposed by-law governing flood-prone areas in open water (river flooding), the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Council invites its citizens to take part in the public consultation held by the Quebec government until October 17, in order to express their opinions on the proposed regulatory framework, before it is adopted by the National Assembly.

"I am concerned about the consequences that citizens could experience if this regulatory proposal is adopted as is by the National Assembly. Although we are in favor of risk management for buildings in flood-prone areas, I deplore the way in which the Quebec government is rejecting any proposal to adapt the built environment to rising river waters. The Ministry favors a "zero-risk" approach, when there are already a multitude of methods to adapt our buildings to the risks of 'water', which should be put forward, rather than subjecting current and future owners to constraints and paving the way for the eventual devitalization of the affected neighborhoods, " said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Mayor, Dimitrios (Jim) Beis.

Impact of the new provisional map on open-water flood zones

The Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is currently studying the new regulations in order to analyze their impact on the territory, both on the public and private domains. Flood zone maps were last updated in 2019.

With the new provisional mapping released by the CMM and based on the methodological guide of the Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC), some 1,800 buildings would now be affected by the new regulations in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Of these buildings, 70% were not included in the previous mapping of flood-prone areas.

Our initial analyses also indicate that the central sector of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is so affected by the new mapping, that it is now comparable to a "disaster zone". As a result, the redevelopment of the central sector on which the Borough has been working since 2019, Project Connexion, is called into question. The impact is as much on low-density residential redevelopment as it is on public infrastructures.

Contribution to Ville de Montréal's brief

Wishing to be proactive in taking into account our local realities, the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro submitted its comments a few weeks ago to Ville de Montréal, which is responsible for submitting an official brief to the MELCC.

Public consultation by the provincial government

To participate in the public consultation:

https://consultation.quebec.ca/processes/modernisation-cadre-reglementaire-milieux-hydriques-ouvrages-protection-contre-inondations

To submit comments:

https://consultation.quebec.ca/processes/modernisation-cadre-reglementaire-milieux-hydriques-ouvrages-protection-contre-inondations/f/366/

If you have any questions, please contact CMM directly:

[email protected]

CMM documentation concerning flood zones:

https://cmm.qc.ca/recherche_h/?_sf_s=inondable

