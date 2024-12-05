PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO, QC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - A multidisciplinary landscape architecture competition has been launched for the development of a public square in the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

The chosen site for this project is located near the new aquatic complex currently under construction and scheduled to open in the summer of 2026.

The site chosen for this project is located near the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall and the new aquatic complex currently under construction. (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro)

With Borough Hall, the Pierrefonds Library, the Cultural Centre and the Boisé du Millénaire park just a stone's throw away, the aim is to offer residents an urban space that is connected to public institutions, the surrounding parks and the banks of the Rivière des Prairies.

The new development will consolidate the vocation and appeal of what will become the heart of the borough's identity.

"The purpose of our future public square is to strengthen the sense of belonging that Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents have with regard to their borough. In particular, we aim to highlight the diverse nature of our population. This meeting place will also focus on the well-being of all visitors" says Dimitrios (Jim) Beis, Mayor of the Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

The site will be open to the public in all seasons as a place to meet, gather and enjoy activities, and will demonstrate resilience in the face of climatic hazards, particularly flooding, which often occurs in this part of the borough. This is an exceptional opportunity to implement best practices for building in flood-prone areas, and even to develop innovative solutions.

Covering an area of around 11,000 square meters, this public square will also act as a cooling island, in addition to being accessible and inclusive, to meet the needs of a diverse range of people.

The construction budget for the project, part of the borough's Ten-Year Capital Expenditure Programme (CEP), is $3,700,000 before tax.

The call for proposals, which is open nationally and to the European Union, will close on February 25, 2025, at 11.00 a.m.

The competition will take place in two stages, the first of which will be based on proposals submitted anonymously, and the second on a paid presentation by a maximum of four finalists.

A multidisciplinary jury of seven people will analyse all the proposals and presentations entered in the competition.

For more details about this competition, visit the Bureau du design de la Ville de Montréal website.

The competition documents are available on the electronic tender system (SEAO).

