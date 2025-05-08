Montréal will be carrying out its annual warning siren test on May 9th, between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Montréal, in collaboration with nine establishments equipped with a warning siren in accordance with the regulations in effect, will be coordinating a warning siren test for the population on Friday, May 9, between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

This drill aims to raise awareness and to inform the area's population of the safety directives to follow in case of a toxic substance release. Equipment and procedures are also tested to ensure adequate preparedness for all emergency responders.

"The safety of all citizens is our primary concern, and residents must be ready to react in case of a toxic release. This is why we are taking proactive action, together with industrial facilities to coordinate technical tests in potentially affected areas," explained Alain Vaillancourt, executive committee member in charge of public security.

As part of this simulation, the nine participating plants will take turns sounding the alarm, according to a predetermined schedule, with an ascending and descending signal lasting 3 minutes that will be heard across the potentially exposed area. In case of an actual industrial incident, the siren will be followed by safety instructions on various communication platforms, namely social media, the "Notices and Alerts" system, the city's public security automated calls, "Québec En Alerte" messages, as well as press releases.

When the siren sounds, take shelter!

Warning sirens are meant to let citizens know that they must take shelter quickly by entering the nearest building. It is important to follow the safety instructions below to keep the population safe, and allow first responders to do their job efficiently:

Enter the nearest building as fast as possible.

Close all doors, windows and ventilation systems.

Refrain from going to pick up your children from school, in order to avoid any danger to yourself or your children.

Keep phone lines free.

Follow directives issued by authorities.

Schools and early childhood education centres

School and early childhood education centre administrators across the city's potentially exposed areas have been informed of this potential occurrence and know the safety instructions to follow in case of a toxic release. They are trained to take care of the children and keep them safe in the case of such an incident.

More information

The "Notices and Alerts" service sends out notices and alerts during emergency situations. Residents may Sign up now.

For more information concerning risks and how to be prepared in case of a release of a toxic substance, go to Release of toxic substances: What to do if you hear a warning siren and to see a list of participating plants, go to Hazardous materials.

Media availability

Sébastien Roy, chef de section and spokesperson for the Centre de sécurité civile de Montréal, is available for interviews with members of the media to answer questions and provide detailed information about the siren test.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif

Source: Simon Charron, Attaché de presse au Comité exécutif, Cabinet de la mairesse et du Comité exécutif de la Ville de Montréal, 438 399-3155; Information: Direction des affaires publiques et du protocol, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]