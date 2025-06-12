"Canada Day is always a cherished time in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and this year, we're especially excited to welcome Simple Plan, an iconic hometown band that has conquered the global stage. Their presence promises an unforgettable show for our residents and highlights the scale of this year's celebration. I'm incredibly proud of their journey and success — especially since they're local boys!"

— Dimitrios (Jim) Beis, Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro

JUNE 27 TO JULY 1: A FULL WEEK OF FUN FOR EVERYONE

Colorful rides, a lively parade, delicious street food, high-energy music, and a spectacular fireworks show — everything you need for unforgettable memories!

Amusement Park – June 27 to July 1

Located on the grounds of Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School.

Bracelets and coupons available online and at on-site ticket booths.

Ride Schedule:

Friday, June 27 : 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: Saturday, June 28 : 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: Sunday, June 29 : 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: Monday, June 30 : 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: Tuesday, July 1 : 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Canada Day Parade – July 1

A festive and colorful event for all ages!

Start: 10 a.m. from École de l'Altitude (5060 Sources Blvd.)

from École de l'Altitude (5060 Sources Blvd.) End: Between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School (13800 Pierrefonds Blvd.)

JULY 1, EVENING: SIMPLE PLAN LIVE ON STAGE!

As part of their highly anticipated world tour, Simple Plan will make a special stop in Pierrefonds-Roxboro — a true homecoming for the iconic West Island band that has inspired generations while staying true to their Canadian roots.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience a "Summer Paradise" during a spectacular event!

Main Stage – Free Admission

6:00 p.m. : Site opens

: Site opens 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. : Street food trucks (fees apply)

– : Street food trucks (fees apply) 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. : Live concert by Simple Plan, Montreal's internationally renowned pop-rock legends

– : Live concert by Simple Plan, internationally renowned pop-rock legends 10:00 p.m. – 10:15 p.m. : Spectacular fireworks show

– : Spectacular fireworks show 10:30 p.m. : Event closes

A COMMUNITY CELEBRATION OF OUR CANADIAN PRIDE

Join us for the biggest party of the year in Pierrefonds-Roxboro! Enjoy music, entertainment, good vibes, and unforgettable moments as we come together to celebrate what unites us as Canadians. Be part of the magic and help make Canada Day 2025 a summer highlight!

SPECIAL NOTE ABOUT NATIONAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

In a spirit of collaboration and complementarity, the boroughs of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève have entered into an agreement whereby each takes the lead in organizing one of the two major national celebrations. Pierrefonds-Roxboro is responsible for Canada Day festivities, while L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève hosts the Saint-Jean-Baptiste celebrations.

This partnership allows both boroughs to offer high-quality events to all residents, while proudly showcasing each holiday.

Each borough warmly invites residents from the other to take part in the festivities — celebrating together in a spirit of unity and shared pride.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Source : Communications Division, Audrey Legault - 438 350-1346 / [email protected], Communication Officer, Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro