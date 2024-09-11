ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION: PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO STRENGTHENS ITS STRATEGY WITH A NEW VISUAL IDENTITY AND SUSTAINABLE INITIATIVES

PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO, QC, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The members of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Council, joined by dedicated employees, community partners, and citizens, highlighted the Borough's strategic commitment to ecological transition today, notably unveiling a new brand identity designed to communicate this strong commitment. The event, held on the Pierrefonds Library terrace, marked a significant milestone in the Borough's efforts toward a greener future and showcased the first annual assessment on Pierrefonds-Roxboro's ecological transition initiatives.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new communication strategy for our ecological transition, designed to support the administration's strategic vision and the sustainable initiatives undertaken by our staff and residents of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. This strategic effort reflects our deep commitment to a sustainable future and aligns with the Borough's Vision 2030, which aims to make Pierrefonds-Roxboro a territory recognized for its protected natural environment and vibrant, multicultural community. This transition is not only reflected in our evolving practices but also in how we communicate our ecological vision," said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Mayor, Dimitrios (Jim) Beis.

A Distinctive Branding for a Powerful Message

To clearly demonstrate our commitment, we are introducing a slogan and a visual identity with compelling messages. The slogan, "Living the transition, let's cultivate an ecological future" is the concept on which our approach is based. With this message, we want to establish an authentic and inclusive bond with our citizens by inviting them to adopt a sustainable lifestyle in their community. This concept takes into consideration the ever-present reality in Pierrefonds-Roxboro: that citizens have specifically chosen this Borough as their home.

The term "Living" refers to harmonious cohabitation with our environment, while "cultivate" suggests continuous growth and a shared commitment to practices that are respectful of the environment. Overall, our signature elicits a reflection process about how to live in the Borough in a way that is both smart and participative.

An Ecodesigned Brand Image

Our choice of colours and the visual design solidly reflect our sustainability objective. The calming green and blue tones symbolize nature, water and ecological balance, while the eco responsible design of the communication supports recyclable supports and ink with a low environmental impact. This allowed us to strengthen our message while shrinking our own ecological footprint.

Our communication strategy comprises a series of key objectives. First, we are striving to position Pierrefonds-Roxboro as a leader in the ecological transition in a municipal setting. We also aspire to increase awareness among citizens and workers, while also informing them about our eco-responsible initiatives via a multitude of channels including our newsletter, social media networks, electronic billboards and signage on the territory. By advertising our commitment, we are hoping to stimulate citizen participation, increase environmental awareness and promote sustainable behaviours.

Stay tuned! You'll notice communication initiatives that emphasize the importance of this green trend. Together, backed by a clear message and tangible actions, let's live the ecological transition and cultivate a greener future for our community.

Spotlight on some of our recent achievements:

Planting of 2,847 trees and the creation of an innovative microforest, funded by the first participatory budget of the Ville de Montreal . This initiative highlights our commitment to a sustainable urban environment and the preservation of biodiversity.

and the creation of an innovative microforest, funded by the first participatory budget of the Ville de . This initiative highlights our commitment to a sustainable urban environment and the preservation of biodiversity. Strengthening the protection of our 27 km of riverbanks along the Rivière des Prairies by raising awareness among our teams and waterfront residents about renaturalization, and implementing actions to preserve their natural state in the face of climate and urban challenges.

along the Rivière des Prairies by raising awareness among our teams and waterfront residents about renaturalization, and implementing actions to preserve their natural state in the face of climate and urban challenges. The Pierrefonds Library grounds were partially lent to Jardin Buzz , which, in collaboration with MontréalCulteurs, transformed the space into pollinator gardens filled with native perennial plants and flowers. This initiative not only supports pollinators but also enhances fruit and vegetable production, creating a continuous cycle of environmental benefits.

, which, in collaboration with MontréalCulteurs, transformed the space into pollinator gardens filled with native perennial plants and flowers. This initiative not only supports pollinators but also enhances fruit and vegetable production, creating a continuous cycle of environmental benefits. Expansion of the Jardin Solidaire to 720 square feet thanks to a $192,688 investment, adding new planting beds, a water outlet, and accessible features such as rest areas and pathways, strengthening its model of sustainable urban agriculture.

to 720 square feet thanks to a investment, adding new planting beds, a water outlet, and accessible features such as rest areas and pathways, strengthening its model of sustainable urban agriculture. Diversion rate from landfills increased from 33% in 2015 to 48% in 2022—a significant improvement considering that one ton of waste destined for landfills generates 1.6 tons of GHGs.

from 33% in 2015 to 48% in 2022—a significant improvement considering that one ton of waste destined for landfills generates 1.6 tons of GHGs. A 24% increase in organic waste collection , amounting to an additional 1,449 tons compared to 2022. The collection service was extended to all buildings with more than 9 units and commercial sectors, and plastic bags for green waste were banned, marking a major environmental milestone.

, amounting to an additional 1,449 tons compared to 2022. The collection service was extended to all buildings with more than 9 units and commercial sectors, and plastic bags for green waste were banned, marking a major environmental milestone. Repair Café at the Pierrefonds Library , supported by the eco-quartier VertCité, brought together volunteers to repair broken items brought by residents, promoting sustainable living, waste reduction, and the transfer of repair skills.

, supported by the eco-quartier VertCité, brought together volunteers to repair broken items brought by residents, promoting sustainable living, waste reduction, and the transfer of repair skills. Boosting the circular economy with the acquisition of 900 ashwood stakes, repurposed from trees felled due to the emerald ash borer, to mark and promote public tree planting.

with the acquisition of 900 ashwood stakes, repurposed from trees felled due to the emerald ash borer, to mark and promote public tree planting. Switch to biodegradable oil for chainsaws, adopted at the request of arborists, demonstrating our commitment to more eco-friendly practices in daily operations.

for chainsaws, adopted at the request of arborists, demonstrating our commitment to more eco-friendly practices in daily operations. Launch of a pilot project to screen and reuse excavation soils, reducing resource waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and damage to local roads.

