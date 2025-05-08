MONTRÉAL, arrondissement de Pierrefonds-Roxborro, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the launch of a multidisciplinary landscape architecture competition in December 2024, aimed at developing a public square in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, the jury has unveiled its selection of the four finalist teams chosen from the 13 submissions received.

A multidisciplinary jury analyzed the proposals submitted anonymously as part of the competition. The selected finalist teams are as follows:

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall (CNW Group/Ville de Montréal - Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro)

ADHOC Architectes , along with collaborating firms Hélio Araujo and GBI

, along with collaborating firms and NIPPAYSAGE will work with Eurêka Environnement

will work with Pelletier de Fontenay has partnered with the firms Enclume , Nouveaux Voisins , and LN Paysage

has partnered with the firms , , and WAA Montréal will work with Ponton Guillot

"We are delighted to see so much talent and creativity in the proposals received. This project is a unique opportunity to create a new public space that will strengthen our ties with the community. Our goal is to offer citizens an urban space connected to public institutions, surrounding parks, and the banks of the Rivière des Prairies, while maintaining gathering and safe spaces that reflect our borough," said Dimitrios (Jim) Beis, Mayor of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

The winner will be chosen by the jury at the Pierrefonds Cultural Center on November 4, 2025, during a public hearing to which citizens will be invited. Details on how to attend the public presentation will be communicated shortly.

A public square resilient to climatic hazards

This meeting, gathering, and activity space will be open to the public in all seasons and will demonstrate resilience to climatic hazards, particularly the recurrent flooding in this sector of the borough. It is an exceptional opportunity to implement best construction practices in flood-prone areas and even develop innovative solutions.

This public square, with an area of approximately 11,000 square meters, will also serve as a cooling island, in addition to being accessible and inclusive, to meet the needs of a diverse population.

The construction budget for the project, part of the borough's Ten-Year Capital Expenditure Programme (CEP), is $3,700,000 before tax.

Jury Members

Véronique Fournier , Directo r, Montreal Urban Ecology Center

, r, Montreal Urban Ecology Center Tania Paula Garza Rico , Architect, Head of Expertise , Société Logique

, , Société Logique Charlotte Gaudette, Senior Landscape Architect, Founder , Mousse Landscape Architecture

, Mousse Landscape Architecture Mélanie Glorieux, Senior Landscape Architect, Partner , Rousseau Lefebvre

, Rousseau Lefebvre Charles Ormsby, Civil Engineer, Partner, Director of Sustainable Development and Climate Services , Arup Canada

, Jay-sun Richard, Division Chief, Sports, Recreation and Facilities Division , Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough

, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough François Rioux, Architect and Urban Designer, Provencher Roy

