Over $2 million for the development of four hotel establishments in Gaspésie

The Government of Canada supports projects by Hôtel Plante, Riôtel Percé, Motel Fraser and Motel Adams

GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Hôtel Plante, Riôtel Percé, Motel Fraser and Motel Adams will be able to increase the quality of their tourism offerings and improve their competitiveness with the help of a total of $2,170,038 in repayable contributions from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, a key partner of the region's tourism accommodation players.

With this financial assistance, Hôtel Plante in Gaspé, Riôtel Percé, Motel Fraser in Chandler and Motel Adams in Gaspé will be able to complete accommodation unit modernization work and various other upgrades.

The funding was announced today by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie−Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue. The Government of Canada's assistance will help the businesses achieve their objectives, contributing to enhancing the region's tourism accommodation offerings. Their respective projects will generate total investments of over $5.6 million and create six jobs in Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

The Government of Canada wholeheartedly supports projects that have a positive impact on tourism and the local economy. Tourism in Canada is strong and growing. Last year, Canadian communities of all sizes welcomed more than 21.1 million international visitors—boosting economic growth and creating good, well‑paying jobs across the country.

Quotes

"CED's financial assistance will help the four hotel establishments supported increase available offerings in order to continue meeting the requirements of tourists and, in so doing, attract even more visitors to the region. Their projects contribute to improving tourist accommodation offerings in the La Côte-de-Gaspé and Rocher-Percé regional county municipalities. I couldn't be more thrilled with this great news for the Gaspésie region!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie−Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. Through this support, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its commitment to promote Quebec's tourism regions, which has a positive impact on the local economy."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec‑ced.gc.ca.

Related product

For more information about the projects, please refer to the related backgrounder.

Backgrounder

Proponent Contribution – Investment – Project Description Hôtel Plante (2440-4246 Québec Inc.) Repayable contribution of $1,338,816 out of a total investment of $3,027,633 Hôtel Plante, a family business that has existed since 1959, is rated as a 3-star establishment that, today, has 42 units with a view over Gaspé Bay, including studios with equipped kitchen. The project involves expanding and developing the hotel to increase and enhance its tourism offering and competitiveness. The main activities that will be undertaken are construction work for adding 21 accommodation units, an indoor pool, a spa and a gym; purchasing furniture and equipment for the 21 new units; and doing work for developing the exterior, including a patio for clients. CED's contribution will cover all of these aspects, except those pertaining to the exterior development and the patio. The project will create six jobs. Riôtel Percé (9011-6641 Québec Inc.) Repayable contribution of $354,772 out of a total investment of $1,400,000 Riôtel Percé, an accommodation complex rated as 3-star, operates six months of the year and has 80 accommodation units, a meeting room, a restaurant and a spa. The establishment is a subsidiary of Groupe Riôtel Hospitalité Inc., which also owns the Riôtel Bonaventure and the Riôtel Matane. The strategic location of Riôtel Percé and its privileged access to the sea make it an exceptional site and create synergy with the Groupe's other accommodation establishments for offering "Gaspésie Tour" packages. The project targets Riôtel Percé's productivity and expansion through capital works and improvements for enhancing the quality of its service offering and increasing its competitiveness. CED's contribution has been used for: enhancing the accommodation units; modernizing the bathrooms in the executive suites; adding balconies for the rooms on the 2nd floor; installing air-conditioners; putting in a conference room; and enhancing the common areas, including renovating the reception and the exterior. Motel Fraser (9224-6453 Québec Inc.) Repayable contribution of $ 350,000 out of a total investment of $842,900 Motel Fraser has been in Chandler since 1977. In addition to its 30 accommodation units, this establishment rated as a 3-star facility offers a high-quality restaurant, a bar, a conference room, an outdoor pool and access to a lake for water sports. The project involves modernizing the motel to increase the quality of its tourism offering and its competitiveness. The main activities that will be undertaken are completely renovating the reception area and adding a meeting room; installing a swipe card system for the rooms; modernizing the laundry room; and purchasing furniture and decor for the restaurant part. CED's contribution will cover the work for the reception area and the addition of a meeting room, as well as the installing of a swipe card system for the rooms. Motel Adams Repayable contribution of $126,450 out of a total investment of $405,611 Motel Adams, a 3-star accommodation establishment, has existed since 1958 and today has 96 rooms. It also includes a restaurant, a restaurant-bar, a large meeting room that can be divided into four small rooms, and the Orléans Express bus terminal. The project involves modernizing the motel to increase the quality of its tourism offering and its competitiveness. The main activities that will be undertaken are doing renovation work on the rooms in order to meet the requirements of the Rodeway Inn franchise of Choice Hotels; renovating a multi-purpose meeting room, including adapting the adjoining bathrooms to make them accessible for persons with reduced mobility; and purchasing furniture and equipment. CED's contribution will cover all of the project's costs. Summary · Number of projects: 4 · Number of jobs created: 6 · CED's contributions: $2,170,038 · Total investments generated by these projects: $5,676,144

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca