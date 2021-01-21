One week until Bell Let's Talk Day: Thanks to all our partners!

Bell Canada

Jan 21, 2021, 08:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk Day is just a week away, and we would like to thank the hundreds of organizations in every corner of Canada that are helping make the world's biggest mental health conversation happen.

"Each of these fantastic organizations is stepping up to highlight mental health and Bell Let's Talk Day while also taking action to make a difference within their own organizations and communities," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "We thank them all sincerely for their engagement and support – now more than ever as we confront the ongoing mental health impacts of these challenging times."

The list of organizations supporting Bell Let's Talk Day includes media creators and distributors, social media platforms, governments, the military, unions, sports teams and athletic organizations, festivals, associations, corporations and competitors.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, many have found innovative ways to engage virtually – including the more than 200 Canadian universities and colleges taking part in this year's Bell Let's Talk Campus Campaign.

Bell Let's Talk thanks the following organizations for taking action to support and promote Canada's mental health:

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 28
On Bell Let's Talk Day Canadians everywhere will join in the global mental health conversation. You can use a wide range of communications platforms to join in – and directly drive Bell's donations to Canadian mental health programs simply by participating.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

Since the first Bell Let's Talk Day in 2011, Canadians and people around the world have sent a total of more than 1.1 billion messages of support for mental health, bringing Bell's total funding commitment to $113,415,135 (which includes the company's original $50 million anchor donation when Bell Let's Talk launched in 2010, plus an additional $5 million dedicated to COVID-19 response).

About Bell Let's Talk
The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations.

In March 2020, Bell announced the extension of the Bell Let's Talk initiative for another 5 years. Including the additional COVID-19 funding, Bell is now targeting a total corporate donation of at least $155 million to Canadian mental health programs. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Jacqueline Michelis
613-785-1427
[email protected]
@Bell_LetsTalk
@Bell_News

