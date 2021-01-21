One week until Bell Let's Talk Day: Thanks to all our partners!

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk Day is just a week away, and we would like to thank the hundreds of organizations in every corner of Canada that are helping make the world's biggest mental health conversation happen.

"Each of these fantastic organizations is stepping up to highlight mental health and Bell Let's Talk Day while also taking action to make a difference within their own organizations and communities," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "We thank them all sincerely for their engagement and support – now more than ever as we confront the ongoing mental health impacts of these challenging times."

The list of organizations supporting Bell Let's Talk Day includes media creators and distributors, social media platforms, governments, the military, unions, sports teams and athletic organizations, festivals, associations, corporations and competitors.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, many have found innovative ways to engage virtually – including the more than 200 Canadian universities and colleges taking part in this year's Bell Let's Talk Campus Campaign.

Bell Let's Talk thanks the following organizations for taking action to support and promote Canada's mental health:

Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television Gorditos Pelmorex Adapt Media Government of Canada Pinterest Alliance Sport-Études Graham Boeckh Foundation Place Bell ASEQ/Student Care Groupe Mirault Postmedia Association des collèges privés du Québec The Halifax-Chronicle Herald Post-Moderne Association québécoise de la production médiatique Hamilton Bulldogs Quebec Seniors' Housing Group (QSHG) Atlantic University Sport Hot Docs Raptors 905 Au Contraire Film Festival iHeartRadio REC Media Banff World Media Festival IMAGI Ricardo BC Place Impérial Bell Rodeo Prod. Inc. Bell Media Indigo Books and Music Inc. Rogers Black Professionals in Tech Network Instagram The Rossy Foundation BLVD Jeune Chambre de commerce de Montréal RNC Media Brampton Beast JPG Design Rouge Media Branded Cities Just for Laughs Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cablevision Keolis Canada The Saint John Telegraph Journal Calgary Stampede Kijiji Saltwire Canada Basketball Kitchener Rangers Snap Inc. Canada West L'actualité SOCIETY @ M.E. Canadian Armed Forces La Presse South Shore Breaker Canadian Association of College & University Student Services Laval Rocket Sport Media The Canadian Club Montréal Le Massif Spotify Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Leclerc Communications Inc. Stingray Canadian Olympic Committee Les Affaires Super Channel Canadian Paralympic Committee Les Lignes du Fjord Target Outdoor Captivate lg2 Télé Quebec Cavendish Beach Music Festival MARKS Media Telus CBC / Radio-Canada Media City The Telegram Centre Bell Media Experts TikTok Centre d'innovation en microélectronique du Québec (CIMEQ) Metro Toronto Argonauts Football Club The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montréal Mississauga Steelheads Toronto Caribbean Carnival Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal MLSE - Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Toronto Defiant Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Québec The Moncton Times & Transcript Toronto FC The Charlottetown Guardian Monster Media Toronto International Film Festival Cinélande Montréal Canadiens Toronto Maple Leafs CINEMANIA Montréal Council on Foreign Relations Toronto Raptors City of Dryden Montréal Museum of Fine Arts Toronto Rock Cleveland Clinic Canada MUHC-CUSM Toronto Ultra Club de la médaille d'or The National Institute of Image and Sound True North Youth Foundation Cogeco National Music Centre True Patriot Love Foundation Colleges and Institutes Canada Native Touch Turtle Island Publications Culture Days NBA Canada TVC9 Dauphin's Countryfest Neo-Traffic Twitter Canada District M Neptune Theatre UNIFOR Eat It Up Media NFL Canada Universities Canada E.C. Boone Ltd. Niagara Ice Dogs Vancouver Whitecaps FC ESPACE GO Noovo Verizon Media evenko OFX Media Vertical Impression Facebook Ontario University Athletics The Winkler Morden Voice Fédération des cégeps Ordre des Psychologues du Québec Winnipeg Blue Bombers Femmes du cinéma, de la télévision et des médias numériques Oshawa Generals Winnipeg Free Press Festival d'été de Québec Osheaga Winnipeg Jets Flipp Ottawa Senators The Writers Guild of Canada Fondation de l'athlète de l'excellence du Québec Outfront Xpeto Fondation et alumni de Polytechnique Montréal OverActive Media YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport Francos de Montréal Panorama Média Zoom Media The Fredericton Daily Gleaner Pattison OneStop

Google Pattison Outdoor



Bell Let's Talk Day is January 28

On Bell Let's Talk Day Canadians everywhere will join in the global mental health conversation. You can use a wide range of communications platforms to join in – and directly drive Bell's donations to Canadian mental health programs simply by participating.

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitte r and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

Since the first Bell Let's Talk Day in 2011, Canadians and people around the world have sent a total of more than 1.1 billion messages of support for mental health, bringing Bell's total funding commitment to $113,415,135 (which includes the company's original $50 million anchor donation when Bell Let's Talk launched in 2010, plus an additional $5 million dedicated to COVID-19 response).

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations.

In March 2020, Bell announced the extension of the Bell Let's Talk initiative for another 5 years. Including the additional COVID-19 funding, Bell is now targeting a total corporate donation of at least $155 million to Canadian mental health programs. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Jacqueline Michelis

613-785-1427

[email protected]

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Canada

Related Links

www.bell.ca

