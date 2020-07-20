Now Accepting Applications for the Prime Minister's Youth Council. Join Other 16-24-Year-Olds from Across This Country to Share Your Voice!

The Prime Minister's Youth Council strives to be representative of Canada's diversity. It provides an important platform for youth from wide-ranging backgrounds to share their perspectives, help shape the Canada of today, and prepare it for future generations

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Young Canadians are the leaders of tomorrow and leaders of today. They have innovative ideas and unique perspectives on how the government should address opportunities and challenges.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, Bardish Chagger, launched the recruitment campaign to find members for the next cohort of the Prime Minister's Youth Council (PMYC). They are looking for Canadians aged 16 to 24 from across the country, with wide-ranging backgrounds and experiences, who are eager to share their voices.

The PMYC provides an important platform for youth to provide non-partisan advice to the Prime Minister and the Government of Canada on issues of importance to them and to all Canadians.

Members of the PMYC have the chance to help shape the future of Canada where young people have a say and are heard.

A key priority for the Government of Canada is to strengthen diversity and inclusion so that Canadians of all ages, cultures, ethnic backgrounds, races, religions, and sexual orientations and gender identities feel they have a voice and can participate fully as members of Canadian society.

As Canadians work together in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Canada needs a strong youth voice more than ever to build a stronger and more inclusive Canada.

Young Canadians can apply online on the PMYC website by August 17, 2020.

Quotes

"Young Canadians are one of Canada's most important resources – they are the leaders of today. I'm looking for new voices and fresh perspectives to join me in building the Canada we all want, and improving it for future generations. If you are ready to have your say and elevate youth perspectives in Canada, don't wait another second. Your time is now. Apply today."

—The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"In Canada, diversity is one of our greatest strengths. So we're calling on dedicated and innovative youth who reflect the diversity of perspectives, experiences, and regions as we build back an even better and more inclusive Canada."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth

Quick Facts

In 2016, the Prime Minister established the Prime Minister's Youth Council to provide him with non-partisan advice on issues of importance to youth and to all Canadians.

Government of Canada officials frequently consult the Council as one mechanism to incorporate youth perspectives in government policy.

The PMYC may have up to 30 members in total. Members typically serve for a mandate of up to two years.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, the Honourable Bardish Chagger serves as vice-chair of the Council.

