HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - For too long, families have faced high monthly child care fees, long waitlists and too few high quality child care options. That is why the Government of Canada, together with provincial and territorial partners, is making access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive child care a reality, giving children the best possible start and making life more affordable for families across Canada.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, and Nova Scotia's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, Becky Druhan, announced that the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia will meet their shared goal to reduce regulated child care fees for families in Nova Scotia by an average of 50 per cent by the end of this year.

Licensed child care fees in Nova Scotia were already reduced by 25 per cent on average effective January 1, 2022. Effective December 31, 2022, fees are being reduced by an additional 25 per cent on average. These savings will apply for parents with children up to six years old in regulated child care centres that are part of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system. For example, with a 50 per cent reduction in fees, parents or guardians will pay $23 less per day for an infant in full-time licensed child-care, which is a savings of about $500 a month or $6000 a year.

Building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that works for families in every region of the country is a key part of the Government of Canada's plan to make life more affordable for families, while also creating good jobs, and growing the economy.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is a key step toward making regulated child care more affordable for families in Nova Scotia. Together with our partners in the provinces and territories, we will continue to work toward a better future for children, and families, across Canada."

–The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"This is an incredibly important milestone on our journey to achieve more affordable and accessible childcare for families. We know that for many families, especially those with multiple children, child care is their single biggest monthly expense. Now more than ever, families need child care that is affordable and available when and where they need it. That is why we are transforming child care in Nova Scotia and providing greater financial stability for families."

– The Honourable Becky Druhan, Nova Scotia's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Quick Facts

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made a transformative investment of over $27 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care.

made a transformative investment of over over five years to build a -wide early learning and child care system with provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care. As part of the Canada -wide agreement with Nova Scotia , the Government of Canada is contributing $605 million over 5 years for early learning and child care in the province.

-wide agreement with , the Government of is contributing over 5 years for early learning and child care in the province. On October 11, 2022 , Nova Scotia announced the implementation of a new Early Childhood Educator wage scale, resulting in wage increases between 14 and 43 per cent, retroactive to July 4, 2022 .

, announced the implementation of a new Early Childhood Educator wage scale, resulting in wage increases between 14 and 43 per cent, retroactive to . Nova Scotia is on track to see the creation of 1,100 new licensed child care spaces by the end of 2022. These spaces are part of the plan for 9,500 new licensed child care spaces expected to be created across Nova Scotia by March 31, 2026 .

is on track to see the creation of 1,100 new licensed child care spaces by the end of 2022. These spaces are part of the plan for 9,500 new licensed child care spaces expected to be created across by . All of Canada's provinces and territories have already seen reductions in child care fees, and, by the end of 2022, average fees for licensed early learning and child care spaces will be cut in half across the country. The goal is that all families in Canada have access to regulated early learning and child care for an average cost of $10 -a-day by March 2026 .

provinces and territories have already seen reductions in child care fees, and, by the end of 2022, average fees for licensed early learning and child care spaces will be cut in half across the country. The goal is that all families in have access to regulated early learning and child care for an average cost of -a-day by . On November 17, 2022 , Nunavut became the first jurisdiction to achieve $10 -a-day child care under the Canada -wide system. Quebec and Yukon had both achieved $10 -a-day, or less, through their existing early learning and child care systems before the Canada -wide agreements were established.

Associated Links

