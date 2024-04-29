New members of the National Advisory Council on Poverty named today

GATINEAU, QC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Engaging with Canadians, including those with lived experience, is important for continually refining and adapting programs and policies to ensure that all Canadians have a real and fair chance to live a safe and prosperous life.

This is why the Government of Canada's Opportunity For All – Canada's First Poverty Reduction Strategy committed to establish the National Advisory Council on Poverty. The Council is comprised of people with lived experience of poverty, academics, advocates, and practitioners.

In support of this commitment, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, today announced Avril Colenutt and Noah Lubendo as new members of the National Advisory Council on Poverty. These new members are joining reappointed members Scott MacAfee, Dr. Kwame McKenzie, Rachelle Metatawabin and Sylvie Veilleux as well as incumbent members Hannah Brais, John Cox, Kristen Desjarlais-DeKlerk and Nathalie Lachance. Members are chosen through an open, transparent and merit-based selection process that strives for gender parity and reflects Canada's diversity.

In carrying out its legislated mandate, the Council reports annually on the progress made to meet poverty reduction targets and engages Canadians in discussions about poverty. The Council advises the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development on poverty reduction and undertakes other activities as specified by the Minister.

The National Advisory Council on Poverty's mandate is also closely aligned with, and contributes to, Canada's commitments to advance the United Nation's 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Government remains steadfast and committed to meeting its 2030 poverty reduction target and will continue to support all Canadians.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has taken action to reduce poverty and deliver supports to those who need it most. Many Canadians remain concerned with the higher costs of living which is why the Government of Canada will continue to put measures in place that will support Canadians, make life more affordable, and grow the economy in a way that works for everyone.

"Our government has a plan to build a Canada where everyone has a fair chance to reach their full potential. The National Advisory Council on Poverty is integral to helping the Government of Canada take action towards meeting the goals reflected in Canada's Poverty Reduction Strategy. I want to congratulate and welcome the new Council members and thank all members of the National Advisory Council for their expertise and service. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with the reappointed members of the Council as we add new voices and continue this inspiring, challenging, and transformative work."

The Government of Canada committed to creating a National Advisory Council on Poverty as part of its 2018 Poverty Reduction Strategy. The mandate of the Council is defined in the Poverty Reduction Act , which became law in June 2019 .

committed to creating a National Advisory Council on Poverty as part of its 2018 Poverty Reduction Strategy. The mandate of the Council is defined in the , which became law in . Members of the National Advisory Council on Poverty are Governor-in-Council appointees who were selected through a Governor-in-Council selection process. Members serve terms of up to 3 years and may be reappointed upon expiry of a first or subsequent term.

The most recent report of the National Advisory Council on Poverty entitled Blueprint for Transformation: The 2023 Report of the National Advisory Council on Poverty, was tabled in Parliament on October 27, 2023 .

was tabled in Parliament on . The Government of Canada continues to lead implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations to help build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities that leave no one behind.

