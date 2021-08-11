Targeted support from CED for regional transportation ecosystems leading to the creation and maintenance of 107 jobs.

SAINT-IRÉNÉE, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Regional air transportation is crucial to local economic growth, the movement of goods and the connectivity of Canadians across the country. Given the major impacts the pandemic has had on regional air transportation ecosystems, the federal government committed in its 2021 Speech from the Throne to work with partners so that Canadians living in regions have access to reliable, affordable regional air service.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced the Government of Canada's intention to grant a total of $38,930,308 in financial support to the Ville de Rouyn-Noranda, the Ville d'Amos and the RCM of Charlevoix-Est, as well as the Val-d'Or regional airport, the Société de développement de la Baie-James, the Cree Nation of Chisasibi and the Réseau québécois des aéroports, in addition to Pascan Aviation, Air Inuit, the Coopérative de transport régional du Québec (TREQ) and Air Creebec. These contributions come in addition to those announced recently in Quebec totalling $18,886,705, for a grand total of $57,817,013.

As the Government sets in motion its plan for a robust economic recovery and strong growth, it is more important than ever to put in place all the necessary winning conditions for regions across Quebec and Canada. As such, regional air transportation is key to the economic development of communities and businesses around the entire country. It is essential to connect Canadians living in rural and remote communities to urban centres, deliver Canadian goods to the global market and welcome international visitors to all regions across the country, when it is safe to do so.

Quote

"Canada is an immense country, and we must work tirelessly to strengthen the ties among our communities. It is also important to protect our regional air transportation ecosystems for the thousands of workers this sector employs and the many businesses and communities that depend on them. We know that affordable air connections across all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive economic growth. These strategic investments are part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The RATI, administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), has a national budget of $206 million . Launched in March 2021 , it supports access to air transportation and regional ecosystems. In particular, it enables existing air connections to be maintained and ensures regional airports remain operational and can continue contributing to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements.

. Launched in , it supports access to air transportation and regional ecosystems. In particular, it enables existing air connections to be maintained and ensures regional airports remain operational and can continue contributing to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements. The RATI complements measures implemented by Transport Canada .

