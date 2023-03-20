GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians are living longer and healthier lives than previous generations and many want to live independently, in their homes they built, in the communities that support them, for as long as possible. Helping Canadians age closer to home and family by supporting access to home care is a priority for our government.

That is why, today, the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera and the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos announced the launch of public consultations, led by the National Seniors Council (NSC), acting as the Expert Panel that will inform measures to support Canadians to age at home in dignity. The consultation will be available from March 20 until April 14, 2023. This will provide stakeholders and Canadians with the opportunity to share their views and their lived experiences on this issue.

Canadians are encouraged to participate in the consultation process. The NSC is hoping to reach as many people as possible, from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. This is an opportunity for everyone to provide feedback on how to best support Canadians wishing to agecloser to home and family, and to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are met.

The NSC has been asked to serve as an expert panel to examine measures, including a potential aging at home benefit, to further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes. To inform their work, the NSC is engaging with a diverse audience of older Canadians, caregivers, stakeholders, and experts to determine the needs of older Canadians and to identify the gaps in current supports for aging at home.

Quotes

As we work to prepare for a growing aging population, we want to hear directly from older Canadians about ways to further support them to age in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. Older Canadians and their caregivers best understand their needs, and engaging with them is vital to ensuring they are supporting the solution. The launch of the consultations are aligned with our historic investments of $6 billion in home care and community care services, as well as a significant funding package of $198.6 billion to improve our healthcare system."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"Every senior deserves to age in dignity, safety, and comfort, regardless of where they live. These public consultations are an important tool to ensure applicable programs and services meet the specific needs of seniors wanting to age closer to home and family. We will keep working with provinces and territories and all partners to help seniors get the care they deserve, when and where they need it."

– Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos

"The National Seniors Council is preparing advice for the Government of Canada on ways to further support older persons wishing to age at home for as long as possible. We want to ensure our advice includes the voices of older adults, and those whose work and efforts enhance the lives of older Canadians. We encourage everyone to share their views through our online survey."

– Nora Spinks, Chairperson, National Seniors Council

Quick Facts

Seniors (people over the age of 65) are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.

fastest-growing population groups. They will represent almost 25% of the population by 2051 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years. On October 6, 2022 , the Ministers of Seniors and Health, announced that the National Seniors Council (NSC) will serve as an expert panel to examine measures to further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes and communities.

, the Ministers of Seniors and Health, announced that the National Seniors Council (NSC) will serve as an expert panel to examine measures to further support Canadians who wish to age within the comfort of their own homes and communities. The NSC engages with seniors, stakeholders and experts to provide advice to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors. The NSC is made up of experts on seniors' issues and aging, individuals with experience working for organizations that represent the interests of seniors, and seniors themselves.

Associated Links

Supporting Canadians Aging at Home

Minister of Seniors Mandate Letter

Minister of Health Mandate Letter

National Seniors Council

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Guillaume Bertrand, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of Honourable Jean-Yves DuclosMinister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]