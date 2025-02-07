QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Endy, Canada's top online mattress retailer, is bringing the energy to Québec's annual winter festival this year. The Endy Relaxation Area at Carnaval de Québec will be a dedicated space for guests to unwind and recharge throughout the event, while also hosting invigorating warm-up activities on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

"Endy has deep roots in Québec. Our flagship Endy Mattress is made right here in the province! This year at Carnaval, we're looking forward to meeting more of our Québecois community in-person, while doing what we do best: bringing guests a tonne of energy and comfort so they can make the most of every action-packed day," says Jason Cassidy, President, Endy.

"We believe that great sleep unlocks the best in everything—whether it's a day at Carnaval or a regular morning at home."

Within the Endy Relaxation Area, visitors can experience a bedroom made entirely of ice, modelled after Endy's new collection of timeless bedroom furniture. They can enter to win one of 100 prizes, including free Endy Mattresses, and warm themselves around a cozy bonfire.

On the weekends, guests can also enjoy storytime with Bonhomme, the fan-favourite Carnaval ambassador, every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30-11am. Immediately following that, dance instructor Éléonar Caron St-Pierre will host a morning warm-up from 11am-12pm to get your blood pumping and help you start the day on the right foot.

The Endy Relaxation Area is located within the Scotiabank Ice Sculpture Garden at Parc de la Francophonie. Carnival effigy holders will receive 15% off any Endy Mattress until Feb 16.

To learn more about Endy, visit www.endy.com .

About Endy

Since launching in 2015, Endy has revolutionized the way Canadians sleep through innovative, comfortable and supportive mattresses, made right here at home. Starting as one of Canada's first mattress-in-a-box brands, it has grown into the country's leading online mattress retailer, with more than a million Canadians sleeping on an Endy Mattress each night. Endy's award-winning product line has also grown, now featuring the flagship Endy Mattress alongside a comprehensive selection of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, furniture, bedding, and decor items. Endy works closely with local charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need, and has donated more than 22,000 mattresses to-date.

SOURCE Endy Canada Inc.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Kate Oyston, [email protected]