Canadian-Made Mattress Retailer, Endy, Partners with Tim Hortons for Roll Up To Win™

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Endy is partnering with Tim Hortons for Roll Up To WinTM to help Canadians make the most of their mornings, waking up on a Canadian-made mattress and sipping on Canada's favourite coffee †. This year, as part of Tim Hortons annual Roll Up To WinTMcontest, entrants will have the opportunity to win one of 50 Canadian-made Endy Mattresses or one of 100,000 $50 gift codes to Endy.com by revealing rolls In-App.

"Tim Hortons has been a go-to morning destination for Canadians since 1964, while Endy has been giving them a great night's sleep for the past decade. As two beloved Canadian brands with important roles to play in energizing our customers' days, we're teaming up on this year's Roll Up To WinTM to give customers a chance to upgrade their sleep, on us," says Jason Cassidy, President, Endy.

Endy is Canada's original mattress-in-a-box brand, with a 4.-8/5-star rating on more than 32,000 reviews. Its mattresses offer superior comfort and support for a restful sleep, and they're made right here in Canada. In addition to mattresses, its selection includes bedroom furniture, bedding and sleep accessories, giving Canadians everything they need for their dream sleep environment.

Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry and launched the annual Roll Up To WinTM contest more than 35 years ago, as a way of celebrating with their guests through the chance to win exciting prizes. Tims guests can enter through the Tim Hortons app –where they have the chance to win Endy mattresses and gift cards-- or by rolling up the rim of specially-marked contest hot beverage cups, where millions more great prizes await, starting February 24, while supplies last.

For Roll Up To WinTM 2025, thousands of lucky winners will receive a free Endy Mattress or gift code to upgrade their bedroom. Prizes can be redeemed until June 30, 2025.

To learn more about Endy, visit www.endy.com .

To learn more about Roll Up To WinTM, visit www.rolluptowin.ca

About Endy

Since launching in 2015, Endy has revolutionized the way Canadians sleep through innovative, comfortable and supportive mattresses, made in Canada. Starting as one of Canada's first mattress-in-a-box brands, it has grown into the country's leading online mattress retailer, with more than a million Canadians sleeping on an Endy Mattress each night. Endy's award-winning product line has also grown, now featuring the flagship Endy Mattress alongside a comprehensive selection of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, furniture, bedding, and decor items. Endy works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need, and has donated more than 22,000 mattresses to-date.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

†Canada's favourite coffee based on consumer survey of QSR/coffee shops, (Q4, 2024) and market share data Q4, 2024.



Rules apply. Canada only. No purchase necessary. Starts February 24/25 and ends March 23/25, cup roll period will close once cups have been depleted (check in-restaurant before ordering). Open to residents of Canada aged 13+ (14+ in Quebec). Registered Tims Rewards account required to reveal digital rolls. All digital rolls must be revealed by April 4, 2025. Skill-testing question required. See www.rolluptowin.ca or visit the app for full contest rules and regulations. ©Tim Hortons, 2025.

