Canadian Sleep Brand, Hush, Launches Baby Sleep Collection for Little Dreamers

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian sleep brand Hush has released its first-ever baby collection, Hush Little Baby. The line introduces high-quality essentials like Crib Iced Sheets, a Crib Iced Mattress Protector and a brand-new Crib Mattress. The launch brings Hush's innovative products to the nursery – so babies and parents can get the great sleep they deserve.

"We know how important sleep is for both babies and parents," says Phil Besner, President at Hush. "With Hush Little Baby, we're integrating everything Hush is known for like best-in-class cooling technology, breathable, ultra-soft and hypoallergenic materials for a line that combines comfort and safety. We want parents to feel confident with baby sleep solutions they can count on."

The Crib Iced Sheets are made from 100% bamboo viscose for a gentle feel. Similar to Hush's best-selling Iced Sheets for adults, they're cool to the touch and help babies regulate their temperature throughout the night. The Crib Iced Mattress Protector is moisture-wicking and waterproof for extra protection. Both the sheets and mattress protector are machine washable, making it easy for parents to clean up any messes.

The Crib Mattress has breathable air chambers between the fibres to maintain airflow and reduce the risk of overheating. It also has a firm feel to ensure newborns maintain safe, healthy spinal alignment. At 5.5" in height, it offers plenty of room for your baby to grow from infant to toddler.

Beyond just amazing sleep products, Hush has always been dedicated to giving back to Canadians. For every sale from the Hush Little Baby collection, 10% will be donated to SickKids Foundation, which invests in health and scientific advances to improve the lives of children and their families. The donations are part of Hush's continued commitment to making a difference where it matters most.

The launch of Hush Little Baby furthers Hush's mission of giving everyone great sleep. Designed with comfort, safety, and parents' peace of mind at heart, this new collection ensures restful nights start from day one. Available now, Hush Little Baby helps even the tiniest sleepers rest soundly.

About Hush

Hush is a Canadian-based sleep and wellness brand that was founded in 2018. Hush started with a weighted — blanket now considered to be Canada's Most Popular (and reviewed) — designed to help those with sleep, anxiety, insomnia, ADHD, and more. The company has since expanded their product line to include mattresses and sleep accessories, furthering its mission of helping Canadians achieve a better night's rest with modern and contemporary solutions to real sleep problems.

