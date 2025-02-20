Canadian-Made Mattress Brand, Endy, Launches New Firm Mattresses

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian mattress brand, Endy has launched two new mattresses, enhancing its collection to include options for every type of sleeper. The Endy Firm Mattress and Endy Hybrid Firm Mattress are the brand's firmest options yet, expertly designed to support back and stomach sleepers, while still feeling cozy and comfortable. Endy's assortment already includes Medium-Firm and Plush mattresses, all made right here in Canada. The addition of Firm ensures there's a perfect fit for everyone.

The new Endy Hybrid Firm Mattress, available at Endy.com (CNW Group/Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations)

"At Endy, we understand how personal sleep is. Each Canadian has their own sleep needs they're looking to meet, to set themselves up to seize the day," says Jason Cassidy, President, Endy. "By adding Firm to our product assortment, we're able to meet every sleeper's specific preference, whether they're looking for soft comfort, or the feeling of instant support from the moment they lie down."

The Endy Firm Mattress features firm, high-density foam created with back and stomach sleepers in mind, ensuring proper spinal alignment throughout the night. Endy's signature Comfort Foam provides immediate, responsive support that adapts to your body. Meanwhile, the support foam in the base layer is 20% thicker, ensuring a durable and stable mattress built to last for years to come.

The Endy Hybrid Firm Mattress uses both firmer foam and high-carbon steel pocket coils for extra zoned lumbar support. The two combined ensure a sturdy surface that won't budge. It also has all the benefits from the original Endy Hybrid Mattress, like superior breathability and zero motion transfer so those sharing a bed can sleep undisrupted.

Since its launch in 2015, Endy has provided over one million Canadians coast-to-coast with restful nights' sleep. It started with the original, best-selling Endy Mattress, and has since expanded to include the Endy Hybrid Mattress, the Endy Plush Mattress, the Endy Hybrid Plush Mattress, and now these newest Firm additions to round out the collection. Endy mattresses ship fast and free across the country, arriving conveniently in a box. Each mattress also comes with a 15-year limited warranty and a 100-night risk-free trial.

With the launch of Firm mattresses, Endy continues its commitment to providing sleep solutions for every preference. Now Endy offers the perfect level of support for every sleeper, making it easier than ever for Canadians to rest comfortably and wake up feeling their best.

Visit www.endy.com to learn more.

About Endy

Since launching in 2015, Endy has revolutionized the way Canadians sleep through innovative, comfortable and supportive mattresses, made in Canada. Starting as one of Canada's first mattress-in-a-box brands, it has grown into the country's leading online mattress retailer, with more than a million Canadians sleeping on an Endy Mattress each night. Endy's award-winning product line has also grown, now featuring the flagship Endy Mattress alongside a comprehensive selection of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, furniture, bedding, and decor items. Endy works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need, and has donated more than 22,000 mattresses to-date.

