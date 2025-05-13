ENDY NAMED OFFICIAL SLEEP PARTNER OF THE WNBA IN CANADA

- Collaboration Launches with National Campaign Promoting the Importance of Sleep Recovery -

- Washington Mystics Forward and Kingston, Ontario Native Aaliyah Edwards Announced as Endy Ambassador -

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Endy, a leading Canadian mattress brand, today announced a multiyear collaboration that makes Endy the first Official Sleep Partner of the WNBA in Canada.

Endy and the WNBA will tip off the marketing partnership with a nationwide campaign titled, "The Beauty of Sleep," which is designed to highlight the importance of sleep for recovery and encourage all Canadians to prioritize their wellbeing. Endy will also produce limited-edition, co-branded "The Beauty of Sleep" sweatshirts that will be available in Canada at endy.com/wnba in advance of the 2025 WNBA season that tips off on Friday, May 16.

"At Endy, we've always understood that great performance starts the night before: A good night's sleep is what fuels you to be your best," said Jason Cassidy, President, Endy. "We're incredibly proud to team up with the WNBA to champion sleep and share this message with Canadians from coast-to-coast. This partnership is a celebration of performance, rest, and the shared belief that everyone deserves to wake up ready to take on the day."

Kingston, ON-native and Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards was also today named as Endy's newest brand ambassador. Edwards, a member of the Canadian Women's National Team and in her second year in the WNBA, will champion the collaboration through custom content and leverage her platform to promote overall wellness and sleep recovery.

"For me, sleep isn't just a luxury, it's a key part of how I stay locked in," said Aaliyah Edwards, Mystics forward and Endy Ambassador. "Whether it's catching solid rest between games or fitting in a pregame nap, sleep helps me recharge, stay focused, and show up as my best self for my team, on and off the court."

"The WNBA and Endy share the belief that sleep plays a vital role in our daily lives, supporting our overall wellbeing and streamlining recovery for WNBA players like Aaliyah Edwards," said Cheryl Sebastian, Associate VP, Global Partnerships, NBA in Canada. "The WNBA is home to the world's best basketball players, and ahead of the league's historic expansion to Canada we look forward to working with a Canadian partner who shares our commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle."

As part of the collaboration, Endy also becomes an official marketing partner of the 2025 WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine, which will feature the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm playing the league's first regular-season game outside of the U.S. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Vancouver, B.C. Canadian fans who sign "The Beauty of Sleep" pledge will be automatically entered to win a trip to Vancouver for the game.

WNBA fans in Canada can follow the league's first international social media accounts (@WNBACanada) on Facebook and Instagram, and the WNBA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. Official WNBA merchandise is available at the NBA/WNBA Store in Canada at NBAStore.ca.

About Endy

Since launching in 2015, Endy has revolutionized the way Canadians sleep through innovative, comfortable and supportive mattresses, made in Canada. Starting as one of Canada's first mattress-in-a-box brands, it has grown into the country's leading online mattress retailer, with more than a million Canadians sleeping on an Endy Mattress each night. Endy's award-winning product line has also grown, now featuring the flagship Endy Mattress alongside a comprehensive selection of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, furniture, bedding, and decor items. Endy works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need, and has donated more than 22,000 mattresses to-date.

