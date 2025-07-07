Sleep Country Partners with Emmy Award Winner, Eugene Levy for its New Sleep Daddy Campaign

The brand encourages Canadians to get serious about their relationship with sleep

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Sleep Country, Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer, is proud to launch a new campaign featuring Emmy Award Winner, Eugene Levy as Sleep Daddy, a charming and trustworthy figure that reminds Canadians to get serious about their relationship with sleep. The campaign will mark the first of many appearances by Sleep Daddy, who will pop up throughout the year to rally Canadians around improving their sleep habits.

For over 30 years, Sleep Country has helped Canadians better understand the power of sleep. Yet many people still struggle to find balance between their demanding lives and the restful, restorative sleep they need. The campaign kicks off by exploring the ways in which we are terrible partners in our relationship with sleep, provoking viewers to renew that relationship and commit to prioritizing their sleep habits and sleep essentials.

"As kids, our relationship with sleep was simpler. Our parents watched out for us and made sure we stuck to our bedtimes. As adults, no one tells us to put away our phones, turn off the TV, or quit snacking and go to bed. The campaign reminds Canadians that better sleep is possible when we prioritize our relationship with our beds," explains Nuno Bamberg, Senior Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Sleep Country Canada. "We're extremely proud to partner with Eugene Levy for this campaign, a Canadian icon who perfectly embodies our Sleep Daddy persona with his signature mix of charm and relatable humor. He delivers on the brand strategy in a hilarious and highly effective way."

Canadians are in search of a better relationship with sleep.

As uncovered through a national survey commissioned by Leger, Canadians relationship with sleep is rocky at best. Many know how important sleep is, and are aware their sleep is lacking, yet they still struggle to get a good night's rest. According to the study, only 16% of adults in the country said they have a "very good" relationship with sleep, while the majority report challenges due to low sleep duration, poor sleep quality, and knowingly neglecting rest despite knowing better.

Key findings from the survey include:

Approximately one quarter (26%) of Canadians report getting the recommended 7–8 hours of sleep per night, while almost 2 out of 3 ( 65%) get 6 hours or less .

per night, ( . Almost 7 out of 10 Canadians (69%) wish they were getting better quality sleep .

. More than half (58% ) say they knowingly get less rest than they need — highlighting a deep disconnect between awareness and behaviour.

) say they — highlighting a deep disconnect between awareness and behaviour. The most common impact of a bad night's sleep? More than 2 out of 3 Canadians (68%) report lower energy levels — a hidden drag on health, happiness, and productivity.

"Sleep Country is committed to continuing to educate Canadians about the power of sleep. We understand there's no such thing as one-size-fits-all when it comes to sleep and that prioritizing our relationship with sleep can be challenging at the best of times. There are plenty of simple steps Canadians can take to get better sleep, and we are here to help. Our passion for better sleep starts with our Sleep Experts, who have helped millions of Canadians improve their sleep by listening to their needs and matching them to their perfect sleep solution," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO of Sleep Country Canada.

The study on Canadians' relationship with sleep was conducted by Leger from June 20 to 22, 2025, which surveyed 1,619 Canadians aged 18+ years old. The margin of error is ±2.436%.

To watch the new Sleep Daddy campaign featuring Eugene Levy, please visit https://youtu.be/PIEkfgOssrE.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, the rest, Endy, Silk & Snow, Hush and most recently acquired, Casper Canada. The Company has omnichannel and eCommerce operations, including 307 corporate-owned stores and 18 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital and most trusted mattress retailer by Brandspark in 2025, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca

