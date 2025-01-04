OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Jan. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage; the Honourable Senator Mary Jane McCallum; and Member of Parliament Jenica Atwin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services issued the following statement:

"Today, we come together to celebrate National Ribbon Skirt Day, a day that honours the rich heritage, resilience, and vibrancy of Indigenous cultures and peoples. This day also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of standing up against the racism and discrimination that Indigenous Peoples continue to face across Canada.

National Ribbon Skirt Day was inspired by Isabella Kulak, a member of the Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, following the discrimination she experienced after wearing a ribbon skirt to her elementary school's formal day. Isabella's courage and strength sparked a national conversation around the need for increased awareness and respect for Indigenous traditions, cultures, and ways of being. On December 15, 2022, An Act Respecting a National Ribbon Skirt Day received Royal Assent thanks to the commitment and leadership of Isabella Kulak, her parents, Chris and Lana Kulak and her six sisters, Isabella's late grandmother Stella Pelly, and Chief George Cote of the Cote First Nation, Treaty 4 Territory in Saskatchewan.

On this day, we are reminded of the importance of preserving and promoting First Nations, Inuit, and Métis cultures and traditions. The ribbon skirt is one such tradition, which stands as an expression of First Nation and Métis identity, resilience, and community. Ribbon skirts are contemporary embodiments of how acknowledging and understanding the past allows for healing and celebration. Each ribbon, each pattern, and each stitch tell a story of connection to the land, to ancestors, and to future generations. Through programs such as the Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program and the First Nations and Inuit Cultural Education Centres Program, the Government of Canada is helping to preserve and strengthen First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures, traditions and languages. This year also marks the fifth anniversary of the Indigenous Languages Act, which serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to promote and revitalize Indigenous languages.

We must work to understand the disconnect and the loss of culture, family, and community. In doing so, we can understand ribbon skirts as being symbolic of healing and reconnecting with what was lost. We encourage everyone living in Canada to take a moment to recognize the vibrant diversity of Indigenous cultures from coast to coast to coast and the inspiring young leaders like Isabella who ensure that these traditions continue to thrive. By following their lead, we will foster a more inclusive and equitable society that uplifts Indigenous voices and traditions. May this day inspire each of us to listen, to learn, and to act in support of ongoing reconciliation.

Senator McCallum added from her perspective,

'When I walk into a space filled with other beautiful ribbon skirts, we are looking for each other.

Ribbon skirts are about feeling real, and taking comfort in knowing that we are not alone.

Ribbon skirts connect to the wearer's very essence.

Ribbon skirts are practices of loving and honoring ourselves and our ancestors.

Ribbon skirts allow me to know I am enough, and that I am a beautiful spirit.

Wearing a ribbon skirt tells me that everything in me is allowed to be here.'"

