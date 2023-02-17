Minister St-Onge highlights funding to organizations in Prince Edward Island through the Community Sport for All Initiative Français

The Government of Canada provides support to facilitate access to community sport activities and eliminate barriers to participation in organized sport

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A priority of the Government of Canada is to remove barriers to sport among under-represented populations to increase their participation.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, highlighted over $106,000 in financial support for community sport activities to seven local organizations in Prince Edward Island. The funding is being distributed by national-level organizations receiving funding through the Community Sport for All Initiative.

Minister St-Onge also highlighted that KidSport Canada has allocated $84,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support 74 community organizations across the province. 

The sport activities organized by the funded groups working on the ground—ranging from rowing and judo to baseball and figure skating—will help reduce barriers that hinder participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and racialized communities or among 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities. 

"Our government's support for community sport reinforces our commitment to building stronger and healthier communities. Sport plays an important role in building self-esteem and leadership skills, which allow people to grow and thrive physically, emotionally and socially. It should be accessible to all, and everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Sport is a catalyst to a healthy and happy lifestyle. Opportunities that lead to healthy bodies and minds should be available to all. We are committed to supporting initiatives that will help us realize our goal of a more inclusive Canadian sport system that benefits everyone."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"An inclusive and accessible sport system helps build healthier communities. This investment will help reduce barriers that hinder participation in sport and create a sense of community and belonging, particularly among the BIPOC community, newcomers, persons with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQI+ groups. As a government, it is our goal to ensure that all Canadians have the opportunity to participate in activities that are affordable, accessible, result-oriented, and improve overall well-being. This initiative will do just that."

—Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

This investment will help community organizations facilitate access to organized sports activities and eliminate barriers to participation in sports.

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to restore and increase participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and among people with low incomes, newcomers, and persons with disabilities. The projects will be guided by the following principles:

  • Affordable: Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants.
  • Results-oriented: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change.
  • Focused on organized sport: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices.
  • Green: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.
  • Accessible: Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.
  • Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.
The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly among Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQI+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people living with disabilities.

The funding to community organizations is being distributed by national-level organizations receiving support through the Community Sport for All Initiative.

List of projects in Prince Edward Island funded through the Community Sport for All Initiative*.

Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada)

Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada) has allocated $10,500 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support three community organizations in Prince Edward Island:

Public Schools Branch/Go! West PEI

Colonel Gray High School/Gray Fit Fitness

Birchwood Intermediate/Various – Basketball, Soccer, Baseball

Canadian Women & Sport

Canadian Women & Sport has allocated $5,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in Prince Edward Island:

Brookvale Mountain Bike Camp

Judo Canada

Judo Canada has allocated $4,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in Prince Edward Island:

Rikidokan Judo Club

Commonwealth Sport Canada

Commonwealth Sport Canada has allocated $42,700 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in Prince Edward Island:

Immigrant and Refugee Services Association Prince Edward Island

Rowing Canada Aviron

Rowing Canada Aviron has allocated $43,804 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in Prince Edward Island:

Rowing PEI

KidSport Canada PEI

KidSport Canada has allocated $84,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support a total of 74 community organizations across Prince Edward Island:

3rd Degree Training

Academy of Swimming Excellence

Alberton Minor Hockey Association

Alberton Silver Blades

Baseball – Cornwall & Area 

Baseball Northside

Baseball Stratford

Baseball Summerside

Belfast Minor Hockey Association

BELL ALIANT CENTRE

Borden Minor Hockey Association

Capital Area Recreation Inc.

Cardigan Minor Ball Association

Charlottetown Bluephins Aquatic Club

Charlottetown CanPower Skate

Charlottetown Figure Skating

Charlottetown Minor Hockey Association

Charlottetown Ringette Association

Charlottetown Tigers

Cornwall Timberwolves Football Club

Dance Virtuosa

East Prince Basketball

Eliot River Ramblers Soccer Club

Evangeline Minor Hockey Association

First Shift

Georgetown/Cardigan Minor Hockey Association

Gravity Judo

Island Gymnastics Academy

Kensington Area Minor Hockey Association

Kensington Figure Skating Club

Kensington Wild Major Midget Hockey Team

Montague Minor Hockey Association

Montague Ringette Association

Morell Minor Hockey Association

Mr. Bill Swimming School

North River Minor Hockey Association

North Star Minor Association

Northumberland Minor Hockey Association

O'Leary Figure Skating Club

O'Leary Minor Hockey Association

Passion Elite

Pownal Minor Hockey Association

Rodd's Taekwondo

Rustico Ringette Association

Sandstone Equestrian

Sherwood/Parkdale Minor Hockey Association

Sherwood/Parkdale Rangers Soccer Association

Sherwood/Parkdale Skating Club

Shotokan Karate Club

Souris Minor Hockey Association

Souris Ringette Association

Souris Slammers

South Side Minor Hockey Association

St. Louis Gymnos

Storybook Stables/Adventures

Stratford Soccer Club

Summerside Dolphin Swim Club

Summerside Figure Skating Club

Summerside martial arts academy

Summerside Minor Hockey Association

Summerside Ringette Association

Summerside Saultos Gymnastics Club

Summerside United Soccer Club

TCAP Family Aquatics and Fitness Centre

Tignish Minor Hockey Association

Tignish Silver Wings Figure Skating Club

Toshidokan Judo Club

Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association

Venture stables

Victory Gymnastics

West River School of Karate

West Royalty Softball Association

Winsloe/Charlottetown Royals FC

* The list includes planned funding as reported by the national-level organizations as of January 17, 2023. Final community organization recipients may vary.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announces new funding to remove barriers and improve inclusivity in Canadian sport

