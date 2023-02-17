The Government of Canada provides support to facilitate access to community sport activities and eliminate barriers to participation in organized sport

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A priority of the Government of Canada is to remove barriers to sport among under-represented populations to increase their participation.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, highlighted over $106,000 in financial support for community sport activities to seven local organizations in Prince Edward Island. The funding is being distributed by national-level organizations receiving funding through the Community Sport for All Initiative.

Minister St-Onge also highlighted that KidSport Canada has allocated $84,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support 74 community organizations across the province.

The sport activities organized by the funded groups working on the ground—ranging from rowing and judo to baseball and figure skating—will help reduce barriers that hinder participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and racialized communities or among 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

Quotes

"Our government's support for community sport reinforces our commitment to building stronger and healthier communities. Sport plays an important role in building self-esteem and leadership skills, which allow people to grow and thrive physically, emotionally and socially. It should be accessible to all, and everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity."



—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Sport is a catalyst to a healthy and happy lifestyle. Opportunities that lead to healthy bodies and minds should be available to all. We are committed to supporting initiatives that will help us realize our goal of a more inclusive Canadian sport system that benefits everyone."



—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"An inclusive and accessible sport system helps build healthier communities. This investment will help reduce barriers that hinder participation in sport and create a sense of community and belonging, particularly among the BIPOC community, newcomers, persons with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQI+ groups. As a government, it is our goal to ensure that all Canadians have the opportunity to participate in activities that are affordable, accessible, result-oriented, and improve overall well-being. This initiative will do just that."



—Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

Quick Facts

This investment will help community organizations facilitate access to organized sports activities and eliminate barriers to participation in sports.

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to restore and increase participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and among people with low incomes, newcomers, and persons with disabilities. The projects will be guided by the following principles:

Affordable: Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants.

Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants. Results-oriented: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change.

Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change. Focused on organized sport: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices.

While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible: Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

Related Products

List of projects funded in Prince Edward Island through the Community Sport for All Initiative

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly among Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQI+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people living with disabilities.

The funding to community organizations is being distributed by national-level organizations receiving support through the Community Sport for All Initiative.

List of projects in Prince Edward Island funded through the Community Sport for All Initiative*.

Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada)

Physical and Health Education Canada (PHE Canada) has allocated $10,500 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support three community organizations in Prince Edward Island:

Public Schools Branch/Go! West PEI Colonel Gray High School/Gray Fit Fitness Birchwood Intermediate/Various – Basketball, Soccer, Baseball

Canadian Women & Sport

Canadian Women & Sport has allocated $5,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in Prince Edward Island:

Brookvale Mountain Bike Camp

Judo Canada

Judo Canada has allocated $4,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in Prince Edward Island:

Rikidokan Judo Club

Commonwealth Sport Canada

Commonwealth Sport Canada has allocated $42,700 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in Prince Edward Island:

Immigrant and Refugee Services Association Prince Edward Island

Rowing Canada Aviron

Rowing Canada Aviron has allocated $43,804 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in Prince Edward Island:

Rowing PEI

KidSport Canada PEI

KidSport Canada has allocated $84,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support a total of 74 community organizations across Prince Edward Island:

3rd Degree Training Academy of Swimming Excellence Alberton Minor Hockey Association Alberton Silver Blades Baseball – Cornwall & Area Baseball – Northside Baseball – Stratford Baseball – Summerside Belfast Minor Hockey Association BELL ALIANT CENTRE Borden Minor Hockey Association Capital Area Recreation Inc. Cardigan Minor Ball Association Charlottetown Bluephins Aquatic Club Charlottetown CanPower Skate Charlottetown Figure Skating Charlottetown Minor Hockey Association Charlottetown Ringette Association Charlottetown Tigers Cornwall Timberwolves Football Club Dance Virtuosa East Prince Basketball Eliot River Ramblers Soccer Club Evangeline Minor Hockey Association First Shift Georgetown/Cardigan Minor Hockey Association Gravity Judo Island Gymnastics Academy Kensington Area Minor Hockey Association Kensington Figure Skating Club Kensington Wild Major Midget Hockey Team Montague Minor Hockey Association Montague Ringette Association Morell Minor Hockey Association Mr. Bill Swimming School North River Minor Hockey Association North Star Minor Association Northumberland Minor Hockey Association O'Leary Figure Skating Club O'Leary Minor Hockey Association Passion Elite Pownal Minor Hockey Association Rodd's Taekwondo Rustico Ringette Association Sandstone Equestrian Sherwood/Parkdale Minor Hockey Association Sherwood/Parkdale Rangers Soccer Association Sherwood/Parkdale Skating Club Shotokan Karate Club Souris Minor Hockey Association Souris Ringette Association Souris Slammers South Side Minor Hockey Association St. Louis Gymnos Storybook Stables/Adventures Stratford Soccer Club Summerside Dolphin Swim Club Summerside Figure Skating Club Summerside martial arts academy Summerside Minor Hockey Association Summerside Ringette Association Summerside Saultos Gymnastics Club Summerside United Soccer Club TCAP Family Aquatics and Fitness Centre Tignish Minor Hockey Association Tignish Silver Wings Figure Skating Club Toshidokan Judo Club Tyne Valley Minor Hockey Association Venture stables Victory Gymnastics West River School of Karate West Royalty Softball Association Winsloe/Charlottetown Royals FC

* The list includes planned funding as reported by the national-level organizations as of January 17, 2023. Final community organization recipients may vary.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announces new funding to remove barriers and improve inclusivity in Canadian sport

Associated Links

Community Sport for All Initiative – Sport Support Program

Funded national-level organizations (2022–2023)

Budget 2022 – $16 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to support actions to create a safer sport system

Budget 2021 – A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience

