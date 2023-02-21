A scientist with extensive policy experience, Dr. Dodds takes on new role at the Canadian Museum of Nature

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Dodds as Chairperson of the Canadian Museum of Nature's Board of Trustees for a term of four years, effective February 16, 2023. This appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent, and merit-based Governor in Council selection process.

Dr. Dodds started her career as a research scientist. From 2011 to 2016, she served as Assistant Deputy Minister at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Prior to that, she was Assistant Deputy Minister at Health Canada from 2008 to 2011. Throughout her career, Dr. Dodds played a key role in leading various science policy issues related to the environment and human health, including national regulatory work. Her experience includes engagement with a wide range of stakeholders and international organizations, notably the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the World Health Organization.

Although now retired from the federal public service, Dr. Dodds remains active in several science-related organizations. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Marine Environmental Observation, Prediction and Response Network, a national network funded by the Tri-Councils (CIHR, NSERC and SSHRC) and hosted at Dalhousie University. Until recently, she served as a member of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and chaired its Committee on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. In terms of community involvement, she recently served on the Board of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Dr. Dodds holds a Bachelor's degree in Science and Master's degree in Science (Microbiology) from the University of Waterloo, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy (Microbiology) from the University of Guelph.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is a national museum in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio.

"Dr. Karen Dodds is a welcome addition to the Canadian Museum of Nature as Chair of the Board of Trustees. Her deep understanding of championing the natural and health sciences, as well as her extensive experience working with various stakeholders and governments, will greatly benefit this important national museum. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Vice-Chairperson Glenn Sakaki for his leadership since the untimely passing of Chairperson Judith A. LaRocque in 2021. He has helped the Museum and its Board of Trustees successfully navigate the challenges of the pandemic, and we are very grateful for his support."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada's museum of natural history and natural sciences. Its role is to increase interest in, knowledge of, and appreciation and respect for our natural environment, throughout Canada and internationally. Located in downtown Ottawa, it is a vibrant, multi-layered, multi-faceted organization composed of world-renowned research scientists, collection specialists, education and multimedia specialists, and innovative museum professionals.

Canada's national museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, the Chair is appointed with the approval of the Governor in Council by the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

