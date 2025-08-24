The athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers have given us some unforgettable moments at the St. John's 2025 Canada Summer Games

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - It has been an unforgettable two weeks! As the 2025 Canada Summer Games come to a close, I would like to salute the incredible accomplishments of our athletes from each of the 13 provincial and territorial teams and thank all the volunteers and organizers who made this event a huge success. Their time and dedication are what bring the magic of the Canada Games to life.

It is moments like these that truly embody the Canadian spirit—strong, united and proud—and showcase what we can achieve when we come together as one nation. The Games have created lasting memories for participants across the country and serve as a powerful reminder of the countless benefits of sport, physical activity and an active lifestyle for all Canadians.

Just as importantly, they have left an enduring legacy in St. John's and the surrounding communities, providing enhanced sport facilities, such as the Fortis Canada Games Complex, and community spaces that will benefit residents for generations to come. These investments reflect our ongoing efforts to build stronger and more connected communities through sport and recreation.

The St. John's 2025 Canada Games will be remembered not only for the records set and milestones achieved, but also for the way communities from cost to coast to coast came together to make them possible. When wildfires threatened the Games and extra support was needed, Canadians from across the country stepped up to ensure that the Games could continue. From local volunteers to provincial and territorial mission teams and visiting parents and supporters, the Canada Games family rose as one, proving that these Games are what makes us Canada.

On the field, we witnessed groundbreaking firsts, including the debut of women's baseball and para-cycling. These additions reflect not just progress in sport, but a broader legacy of inclusivity and opportunity that will continue to inspire future generations.

On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, congratulations to all the athletes, as well as the coaches, officials and all those who supported them. And to the Host Society and volunteers, thank you for your incredible generosity and commitment in delivering a Canada Games we will never forget.

Next stop: Québec City for the 2027 Canada Winter Games in 18 months' time!

