KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko, for the first time.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister Svyrydenko on her recent appointment and affirmed Canada's steadfast support for Ukraine. The Prime Minister highlighted the $2 billion of military assistance announced at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June, including the financing of a NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package that will be delivered to Ukraine to strengthen its air defence capabilities and provide other urgently needed military assistance.

The prime ministers also participated in a roundtable discussion on Ukraine's macroeconomic situation and the work ahead to rebuild the economy.

They agreed that robust security guarantees are essential, not only for lasting, durable peace, but also for economic reconstruction.

The leaders explored opportunities to expand trade and investment, including through critical minerals, energy, and defence industry co-operation.

The discussion also focused on veterans and the urgent need for rehabilitation initiatives in Ukraine. They discussed opportunities for Canada to assist Ukraine in this effort.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Svyrydenko look forward to remaining in regular contact.

